Daniel Cormier reacts to backlash after proclaiming that Jim Miller isn’t a UFC Hall of Famer: “I’m not wrong”

By Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to backlash over recent comments regarding Jim Miller.

Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame

‘A-10’ returned to the octagon earlier this month at UFC Vegas 74. There, Miller faced short-notice replacement Jesse Butler, who was making his promotional debut. Unsurprisingly, the longtime UFC lightweight contender squared a knockout win, just seconds into the first round.

Following the victory, there was again talk about his success inside the octagon. A member of the UFC roster since 2008, he’s racked up wins over Charles Oliveira, Takanori Gomi, Joe Lauzon, and more. Furthermore, Miller is the company’s leader in bouts, and wins, as well as a few other noteworthy records.

Earlier this month, Daniel Cormier discussed Jim Miller’s win, and his time in the promotion. On the DC and RC podcast, the commentator admitted that he doesn’t believe the lightweight should go into the Hall of Fame. It’s worth noting that Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is slated to be inducted later this year, with a resume very similar to Miller’s.

Nonetheless, the former double-champion has been blasted for his take on social media. To his credit, Cormier discussed the situation on Twitter. Again, he doubled down on Miller not deserving to be in the Hall of Fame. Cormier added that he’s not trying to insult the lightweight, he just doesn’t believe he’s worthy of an induction.

“I love Jim Miller I’m not shitting on him but it’s my point of view. I stand by it man. People disagree all the time but I’m not wrong. My points are valid as are the ones saying he should get in. As the sport keeps growing these discussions will happen more.”

What do you make about these comments? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier regarding Jim Miller?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jim Miller UFC

