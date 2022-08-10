Islam Makhachev explains why he’s “very upset” that Charles Oliviera is the champion “in my division”

Islam Makhachev is not a fan of Charles Oliveira and is upset that the Brazilian was the lightweight champ.

Makhachev and Oliveira are set to headline UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title after Oliveira was stripped of the belt for missing weight back at UFC 274. The fight is massive for both men’s legacy and Makhachev has vowed to make it look easy.

Now, according to Makhachev, he says the fact Oliveira has been finished seven times during his career is a bad look on the rest of the lightweight division.

“Yeah, (he’s making excuses). This is embarrassing because he said Islam has to fight one more time or something like this,” Makhachev said on DC & RC. “But UFC told him, hey if you do not take this fight, we’re going to give the chance to Michael Chandler. That’s why he took this fight. He’s lost in the UFC seven times. He’s not gonna be upset if he loses one more time. People finished him seven times in the UFC and this guy’s (the) champion in my division. I’m very upset.”

Although Makhachev says he is upset that Oliveira was the champ, the Brazilian has been on an incredible run and has proven he is the best. Yet, Islam Makhachev doesn’t seem to care as he’s confident he’ll leave Abu Dhabi as the champion.

Islam Makhachev (22-1) is coming off a submission win over Bobby Green and prior to that, he submitted Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, and Drew Dober. He also holds notable wins over Davi Ramos, Arman Tsarukyan, and Nik Lentz.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 and one No Contest) is on an 11-fight win streak and coming off submission wins over Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier and a KO win over Michael Chandler to win the vacant belt. The Brazilian has also beaten the likes of Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, and Jim Miller.

What do you make of Islam Makhachev’s reason as to why he’s upset that Charles Oliveira was the champ?

