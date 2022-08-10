Aljamain Sterling bats back idea that T.J. Dillashaw isn’t cheating ahead of UFC 280: “Miss me with that s*it”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes T.J. Dillashaw is still cheating.

‘Funk Master’ was last seen in the octagon in April, defeating Petr Yan in their rematch by decision. The victory was his first since UFC 251, where he captured the bantamweight title by disqualification. Sterling is now set to return at UFC 280 in October, against Dillashaw.

For his part, the former bantamweight champion returned with a decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July. However, the victory did little to quell the negative attention he’s received for his outside-of-the-cage issues.

Following his loss to Henry Cejudo in 2019, Dillashaw tested positive for EPO. In the lead-up to his title shot at UFC 280, the 36-year-old has dismissed a lot of criticism levied at him from Sterling. Dillashaw has thrown some shots of his own at the champ, stating he’s not a dangerous fighter.

Now, on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Aljamain Sterling has responded to T.J. Dillashaw. In the interview, the 33-year-old dismissed the idea he was not dangerous. He also took some shots at Dillashaw’s performance-enhancing drug history.

The UFC bantamweight champion made the claim that his foe is still cheating. Sterling noted how Dillashaw had been accused of being on illegal substances long before he got caught. He also made reference to the former champion’s recent performances against Cejudo and Sandhagen.

“Your teammates outed you years ago. There’s been rumors, even before that press conference happened with him and Cody Garbrandt, there were rumors going on for the longest. But what am I going to do? Sit here and b*tch and moan and say, ‘Oh, I hear he’s cheating, let me go snitch on him?’ Your people told on you. If that’s what you need to do to get by and feel better at night, I think there’s some type of issue there and he might be a little bit unconfident in his own skill set, that he feels the need to do something like that in order to get some type of edge.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Aljamain Sterling continued, “Isn’t it fascinating he got knocked out by Henry Cejudo with a toe? It wasn’t the shin, it wasn’t the foot — it was the toe that knocked him down and wobbled him the way that it did. And he came back and took those monster shots from Cory Sandhagen — hmm, I don’t know, my man. I don’t know. I know you can make the argument, ‘Oh, he cut too much weight, the brain fluids.’ Miss me with that s*it. The guy’s still cheating. He’s still finding ways to cheat. Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

