Henry Cejudo shares his prediction for a hypothetical crossover fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on a potential crossover match-up between Patricio Pitbull and Alex Volkanovski.

It’s no secret that Alex Volkanovski is widely considered to be one of the best mixed martial artists in the world, largely due to the incredible record he’s been able to string together on his way to becoming the UFC featherweight champion.

He’s taken on every challenge that’s come his way and while his priority is still with the UFC, that hasn’t stopped Bellator sensation Patricio Pitbull from suggesting that he would be interested in battling ‘The Great’ in the future.

Henry Cejudo, who is known to be quite close with the Pitbull brothers, recently gave his opinion on how a Volkanovski vs Pitbull showdown could transpire.

“I just think Patricio’s IQ, his power in his hands, the fact that he could wrestle — I mean, he’s a real mixed martial artist. I think people need to really pay him respect, even though he’s not part of the UFC. I mean, he got rid of a guy like Michael Chandler in a minute-and-a-half.”

“A real guy [Chandler] that’s a top guy in the world at a 155 pounds, this dude [Freire] got rid of him in a minute-and-a-half, which is crazy. Yeah, but would Max Holloway or would Alexander Volkanovski do that to somebody like Michael Chandler?”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Volkanovski is currently spending his days contemplating a switch up to lightweight, but you’d best believe he’d consider any challenge, which includes going head to head with someone as dangerous as Pitbull.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo’s assessment of a meeting between Alex Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull? If not, how do you think it would all go down and could the UFC and Bellator ever make it happen? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

