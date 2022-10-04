Mark Hunt says he still gets nightmares about his “piece of s**t” father after suffering years of child abuse

Former UFC star Mark Hunt has released an emotional Facebook post highlighting the issues he still has with his father.

While it may have been quite some time since we’ve seen Mark Hunt compete inside the Octagon, he still holds a special place in the hearts of fans who watched him transform into the heavyweight sensation that he became with the promotion.

As we all know, he’s had his fair share of disagreements with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in years gone by, and yet that hasn’t taken away from some of the absolute classics he had when he was on the books.

One thing that Hunt has spoken candidly about in terms of his personal life is the childhood abuse he suffered at the hands of his father, which he mentioned in his autobiography, as per Sportskeeda.

Now, in a post released to Facebook, Hunt has admitted that those thoughts still haunt him to this day.

“Even after years and years of counseling how the f*** do I still get nitemares about my peice of s*** father how many times do I need to kill u filthy motherf***er and all I hear at 2am is the blower playing Valorant now that makes me smile se malo blower”

Plenty of individuals in the comments supported Hunt and wished him the best in this latest battle, and rightly so, especially when you consider everything he’s given to the world of combat sports in the last few decades.

Hopefully he can bounce back and continue to enjoy his days as a UFC legend.

What is your favourite memory from the career of Mark Hunt? Would you enjoy seeing the 48-year-old fight again or would you prefer to leave his work to speak for itself? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

