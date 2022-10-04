Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”

Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL.

Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.

- Advertisement -

Dana White commented on Ladd’s release during a post fight press conference for the DWCS Season 6 finale, saying:

“We tried to work with her – she’s a great kid. It’s never fun when you have somebody who’s actually talented – she’s a talented fighter. But part of the job is making weight.”

- Advertisement -

Now, Ladd’s talent will appear under a new promotion.

The now former UFC bantamweight (9-3 MMA) is making the move to featherweight with the PFL (Professional Fighters League). Ladd should have an easier time making weight and competing at 145 lbs instead of 135 lbs in her new venture with the PFL.

PFL president, Ray Sefo had this to say about their most recent acquirement:

“We’re very excited to bring Aspen to the PFL. She is a talented fighter who has shown she can be one of the top women in the sport and she’ll fit in great for the 2023 season.”

- Advertisement -

Aspen Ladd is expected to compete in the PFL featherweight tournament in 2023.

In today’s announcement, Aspen Ladd issued the following statement:

“I want to thank the Professional Fighters League for giving me the opportunity to continue my career in the PFL SmartCage. I am excited about the PFL’s sport season format where you win and advance based on talent and merit. I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world.”

Will you be watching Aspen Ladd compete in her new found home?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -