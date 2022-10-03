Patricio Pitbull discusses a potential crossover fight with UFC champion Alex Volkanovski: “Dana White doesn’t have balls”

Patricio Pitbull has given his thoughts on a possible crossover fight against UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski.

When it comes to figuring out who the pound for pound best fighter in the sport is, it’s hard to look past Alex Volkanovski. The Australian sensation has turned away everyone that’s stepped in his path since joining the UFC, including Max Holloway on three separate occasions.

Now, as he toys with a switch up to lightweight, he’s received a challenge from a fresh source – Patricio Pitbull.

The Bellator veteran successfully retained his own featherweight crown at the weekend with a win over Adam Borics and now, it seems as if he’s more than open to the prospect of colliding with Volkanovski.

"Dana White doesn't have balls."@PatricioPitbull is ready to put his money where his mouth is for a crossover bout with UFC champ @AlexVolkanovski. Full interview: https://t.co/jDITjHVwhS pic.twitter.com/hTZs9TWJov — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 2, 2022

“I bet one million and he accepted that, but Dana White doesn’t have balls.”

Pitbull initially made the challenge in question all the way back in summer 2020 and since then, he’s lost and regained his 145-pound belt in a two-fight series with AJ McKee.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, just keeps on winning, and you have to wonder whether or not there’s a man out there right now who is capable of stopping him.

Alas, if there is, it’s not unheard of to think Pitbull could be the one to knock him off of his perch, although a transition over to the UFC seems as unlikely as a crossover event altogether.

Featherweight may not be seen as the best division in mixed martial arts but it’s definitely safe to say it’s been gaining traction, and we expect that to continue.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a match-up between Patricio Pitbull and Alex Volkanovski?

