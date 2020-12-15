Former UFC champ Cody Garbrandt has some choice words for Jake Paul

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt joined Nate Diaz in directing some choice words toward YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Diaz took a shot at Paul on Monday, just hours after Paul had taken a shot at UFC superstar Conor McGregor, calling him out in a video posted to his social media. Paul has no MMA fights, but after his viral KO of Nate Robinson in boxing was heard around the world, plenty of athletes in MMA and other sports, not to mention celebrities, have called him out for a money fight. Paul has said that his goal is to get a fight with McGregor and that he is dedicating his life to beating him. But so far McGregor has ignored him.

After Diaz took a shot at Paul following his McGregor video, Garbrandt jumped in and decided to take a jab at Paul, himself. Take a look at what Garbrandt wrote on Twitter.

Facts @jakepaul is a cunt talkin reckless like that. https://t.co/vKNvSfTwj4 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 15, 2020

Garbrandt is currently set to compete in the UFC flyweight division and has been calling for a title shot against current champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Remember, he was originally set to fight for the belt at UFC 255 before withdrawing from the bout due to injuries and a bad case of COVID-19. However, after Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno just fought to a majority draw in one of the best fights of the year, Garbrandt will have to wait longer for a title fight and he has since directed his most recent callout towards Henry Cejudo instead.

As far as Paul goes, it’s clear that there are many MMA fighters who don’t respect him since he has never fought in mixed martial arts and yet talks trash about some of the best fighters in the world. But Paul is a huge name, and the fight game is also a business. The Pauls are draws, as we recently saw with Floyd Mayweather and his brother Logan Paul.

Do you agree with Cody Garbrandt and Nate Diaz with what they think about Jake Paul?