UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: Heck who knows if it it even happens? If it happens, I am pulling for Whittaker, I think the longer the fight goes the better.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Khamzat. I think he finishes Rob.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I like five rounds for Whittaker and I think he gets the upset win against Chimaev.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Whittaker. I think over five rounds he gets the win.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: You can’t not like Bobby Knuckles. I think Whittaker brings Chimaev into the deep waters and gets the win.

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I think Whittaker. Israel had his number and why Whittaker hasn’t been the champ for so long. I think Khamzat isn’t as dangerous at 185lbs.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Whittaker is a veteran and his chin isn’t as good as it used to be. But, I think he is savvy enough and his cardio is solid to get this win.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Khamzat because of his grappling. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob wins but to me, Chimaev will win.

***

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Geoff Neal, Mario Bautista, Vince Morales, Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, Eryk Anders

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Dan Ige, Chad Anheliger

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the UFC 308 main event featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.