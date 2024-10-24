UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev
In the co-main event of UFC 308, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Robert Whittaker takes on Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the bout, Whittaker is a +200 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the pivotal middleweight fight. The pros believe Whittaker will be able to pull off the upset as they think he can drag the fight into the later rounds and get the win.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev:
Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: Heck who knows if it it even happens? If it happens, I am pulling for Whittaker, I think the longer the fight goes the better.
Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Khamzat. I think he finishes Rob.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I like five rounds for Whittaker and I think he gets the upset win against Chimaev.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Whittaker. I think over five rounds he gets the win.
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: You can’t not like Bobby Knuckles. I think Whittaker brings Chimaev into the deep waters and gets the win.
Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I think Whittaker. Israel had his number and why Whittaker hasn’t been the champ for so long. I think Khamzat isn’t as dangerous at 185lbs.
Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Whittaker is a veteran and his chin isn’t as good as it used to be. But, I think he is savvy enough and his cardio is solid to get this win.
Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Khamzat because of his grappling. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob wins but to me, Chimaev will win.
Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Geoff Neal, Mario Bautista, Vince Morales, Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, Eryk Anders
Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Dan Ige, Chad Anheliger
