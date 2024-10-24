UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

By Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 308, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Robert Whittaker takes on Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the bout, Whittaker is a +200 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the pivotal middleweight fight.  The pros believe Whittaker will be able to pull off the upset as they think he can drag the fight into the later rounds and get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: Heck who knows if it it even happens? If it happens, I am pulling for Whittaker, I think the longer the fight goes the better.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Khamzat. I think he finishes Rob.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I like five rounds for Whittaker and I think he gets the upset win against Chimaev.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Whittaker. I think over five rounds he gets the win.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: You can’t not like Bobby Knuckles. I think Whittaker brings Chimaev into the deep waters and gets the win.

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I think Whittaker. Israel had his number and why Whittaker hasn’t been the champ for so long. I think Khamzat isn’t as dangerous at 185lbs.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Whittaker is a veteran and his chin isn’t as good as it used to be. But, I think he is savvy enough and his cardio is solid to get this win.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Khamzat because of his grappling. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob wins but to me, Chimaev will win.

***

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Geoff Neal, Mario Bautista, Vince Morales, Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, Eryk Anders

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Dan Ige, Chad Anheliger

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the UFC 308 main event featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev claims he's getting paid more than most champions at UFC 308: "I’m happy with the money"

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dana White reveals he'll "absolutely" approve Islam Makhachev welterweight title shot with win over Arman Tsarukyan

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

UFC President Dana White has co-signed on Islam Makhachev’s future welterweight move.

Alex Pereira
UFC

REPORT | UFC champion Alex Pereira is in talks to join 'Onslaught' film in production at A24

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira could soon be entering showbusiness.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

VIDEO | Dana White shockingly signs 9-0 fighter who asked for a contract at UFC 308 press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

It appears that Dana White was in a generous mood at today’s UFC 308 press conference.

Dana White, Donn Davis
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dana White rips PFL's Donn Davis over latest event comparisons: "Talks a lot, but says nothing!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White quickly responded to PFL founder Donn Davis’s latest claims, comparing the two top MMA organizations.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou

Dana White takes aim at Francis Ngannou, claims the UFC nearly cut 'The Predator' after loss to Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024
Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

'Optimistic' Donn Davis says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is unlikely, but not impossible

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

PFL Chairman Donn Davis isn’t exactly ruling out Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Belal Muhammad
Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad dismisses Ilia Topuria's three-division champion claim: "Short guys always act like they’re tough"

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad finds humor in Ilia Topuria’s plan to become a three-division UFC champion.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

Coach: Kayla Harrison brings excitement back to UFC women's bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison’s coach, Matt Brown, believes his fighter is bringing buzz back to the women’s bantamweight division.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
UFC

Joaquin Buckley reveals his frustration at UFC welterweight division

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has explained why he’s frustrated with the current state of the welterweight division.