Khamzat Chimaev makes weight for UFC 308 with just minutes remaining
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev just about managed to make weight earlier today for his clash with Robert Whittaker.
As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is a pretty unpredictable guy. In the cage, he’s an undefeated monster. Outside of it, however, it’s often hard to predict what he’s going to do next. From missing weight to long periods of time on the shelf, it’s a far cry from the man who first burst onto the scene during the pandemic with two wins in less than two weeks.
This weekend, Chimaev is scheduled to return to action at middleweight where he will face Robert Whittaker. In the eyes of many, this will easily serve as the toughest challenge of his career so far. Bobby Knuckles is a top contender at 185 pounds and has never been afraid to take on a big, tough challenge.
For Chimaev, though, one of the big worries was always going to be about whether or not he’d make weight. Thankfully, in the end, he made it happen, with just 13 minutes to spare during the official weigh-ins.
Khamzat Chimaev adds a bit of extra drama to the official UFC 308 weigh-ins, as he is the last fighter to step on the scale with only 13 minutes remaining—but all is good, as he makes weight at 186 lbs.
Whittaker vs Chimaev is official 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AH2kXnoPn0
— AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) October 25, 2024
Chimaev gets the job done
As is so often the case, he made us wait for it. Alas, fans ultimately didn’t need to worry as Khamzat made 186 pounds and ensured we will still be seeing his showdown with Robert Whittaker tomorrow night.
For many, this is the most intriguing bout on the card – but on an evening that is stacked with talent from top to bottom, we should just be grateful.
Do you believe that Khamzat Chimaev will be able to overcome Robert Whittaker in their scheduled middleweight fight tomorrow? If he does, how will he get the job done? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
