Khamzat Chimaev makes weight for UFC 308 with just minutes remaining

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev just about managed to make weight earlier today for his clash with Robert Whittaker.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is a pretty unpredictable guy. In the cage, he’s an undefeated monster. Outside of it, however, it’s often hard to predict what he’s going to do next. From missing weight to long periods of time on the shelf, it’s a far cry from the man who first burst onto the scene during the pandemic with two wins in less than two weeks.

This weekend, Chimaev is scheduled to return to action at middleweight where he will face Robert Whittaker. In the eyes of many, this will easily serve as the toughest challenge of his career so far. Bobby Knuckles is a top contender at 185 pounds and has never been afraid to take on a big, tough challenge.

For Chimaev, though, one of the big worries was always going to be about whether or not he’d make weight. Thankfully, in the end, he made it happen, with just 13 minutes to spare during the official weigh-ins.