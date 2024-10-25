Dana White reveals conversation with Mark Zuckerberg over UFC rankings

By Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he’s had conversations with Mark Zuckerberg over changing the promotion’s rankings system.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

As we know, Dana White is the man in charge at the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s been the face of the company fheor a long time now and beyond that, he’s also managed to take the promotion to unbelievable new heights. Of course, that doesn’t mean things are perfect – as there are still a few tidbits that he’d like to change.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski comes under fire for having Mark Zuckerberg in his corner at UFC 298: “Why would you do that?”

White has never been one to hold his tongue. If he has an opinion, he’s going to share it, especially when he’s ranting away to the media. UFC is thriving right now but there are always improvements that can be made, with one particular gripe as of late being the statement of the rankings.

After letting his grievances be known, White recently revealed in an interview that he had consulted Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg on the matter.

White reveals Zuckerberg talks

“I could go on and on and on but I won’t,” White said. “We literally had meetings this week to work on it. I actually talked to Mark Zuckerberg, too, about AI, so yeah. I’m totally going to fix the rankings. We’re going to make a lot of strong moves here coming into 2025.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether you like him or hate him, there’s no denying that Dana White will continue to strive for the best possible product for as long as he’s in charge.

What do you make of the UFC rankings being changed? Do you believe Mark Zuckerberg could play a significant role? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

