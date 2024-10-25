Dana White reveals conversation with Mark Zuckerberg over UFC rankings

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he’s had conversations with Mark Zuckerberg over changing the promotion’s rankings system.

As we know, Dana White is the man in charge at the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s been the face of the company fheor a long time now and beyond that, he’s also managed to take the promotion to unbelievable new heights. Of course, that doesn’t mean things are perfect – as there are still a few tidbits that he’d like to change.

White has never been one to hold his tongue. If he has an opinion, he’s going to share it, especially when he’s ranting away to the media. UFC is thriving right now but there are always improvements that can be made, with one particular gripe as of late being the statement of the rankings.

After letting his grievances be known, White recently revealed in an interview that he had consulted Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg on the matter.