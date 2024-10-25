Francis Ngannou issues cold response to “Bully” Dana White’s latest attacks

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s latest claims and accusations regarding the rocky end to his promotional tenure.

Ngannou’s long-awaited return to the cage went according to plan, as he finished 2023 PFL title winner Renan Ferreira earlier this month. He was making his PFL debut after almost three full years away from the cage.

Ngannou and White’s relationship has fizzled in recent years after the then-UFC heavyweight champion was granted his release and stripped of his title in 2023. Just months later, Ngannou signed with the PFL and made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

White claims the UFC offered Ngannou a contract that would’ve made him the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history. He also claimed Ngannou took a significant pay deduction by testing free agency and signing with the PFL.

Ngannou has since accused White of lying, to which White blasted Ngannou by claiming he wanted to cut the heavyweight great during a two-fight UFC skid. It didn’t take long for Ngannou to respond to White’s latest comments.