Francis Ngannou issues cold response to “Bully” Dana White’s latest attacks

By Curtis Calhoun - October 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s latest claims and accusations regarding the rocky end to his promotional tenure.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White

Ngannou’s long-awaited return to the cage went according to plan, as he finished 2023 PFL title winner Renan Ferreira earlier this month. He was making his PFL debut after almost three full years away from the cage.

Ngannou and White’s relationship has fizzled in recent years after the then-UFC heavyweight champion was granted his release and stripped of his title in 2023. Just months later, Ngannou signed with the PFL and made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

White claims the UFC offered Ngannou a contract that would’ve made him the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history. He also claimed Ngannou took a significant pay deduction by testing free agency and signing with the PFL.

Ngannou has since accused White of lying, to which White blasted Ngannou by claiming he wanted to cut the heavyweight great during a two-fight UFC skid. It didn’t take long for Ngannou to respond to White’s latest comments.

Francis Ngannou hits back at Dana White on social media

In a recent tweet, Ngannou indirectly aimed at White.

After Jake Paul pointed out White’s hypocrisy in a separate tweet, Ngannou weighed in.

“Divert attention to the real matter by manipulating the narrative. Lol,” Ngannou posted.

At one point, Ngannou was one of White’s favorite stars, especially ahead of Ngannou’s first fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. At a pre-fight press conference, White praised Ngannou’s power and compared it to being hit by a Ford Escort at max speed.

Ngannou captured the UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Miocic in their UFC 260 rematch. After UFC 260, White suggested Jon Jones wouldn’t want to fight Ngannou in the Octagon after his performance.

Ngannou defended the UFC title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 before being stripped a year later. Before the win over Ferreira, Ngannou made his second boxing appearance against Anthony Joshua, losing by knockout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev

WATCH | Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev have intense final faceoff before UFC 308 fight

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili Noche UFC 306
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov is taking another fight due to being 'scared' of him

Fernando Quiles - October 25, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is running scared.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes weight for UFC 308 with just minutes remaining

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev just about managed to make weight earlier today for his clash with Robert Whittaker.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou admits he wasn't sure if he'd ever fight again after losing his son

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has admitted that he wasn’t sure he’d ever fight again after the death of his son.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals conversation with Mark Zuckerberg over UFC rankings

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he’s had conversations with Mark Zuckerberg over changing the promotion’s rankings system.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev claims he's getting paid more than most champions at UFC 308: "I’m happy with the money"

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev is getting paid at UFC 308.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dana White reveals he'll "absolutely" approve Islam Makhachev welterweight title shot with win over Arman Tsarukyan

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

UFC President Dana White has co-signed on Islam Makhachev’s future welterweight move.

Alex Pereira
UFC

REPORT | UFC champion Alex Pereira is in talks to join 'Onslaught' film in production at A24

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira could soon be entering showbusiness.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

VIDEO | Dana White shockingly signs 9-0 fighter who asked for a contract at UFC 308 press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

It appears that Dana White was in a generous mood at today’s UFC 308 press conference.