Francis Ngannou issues cold response to “Bully” Dana White’s latest attacks
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s latest claims and accusations regarding the rocky end to his promotional tenure.
Ngannou’s long-awaited return to the cage went according to plan, as he finished 2023 PFL title winner Renan Ferreira earlier this month. He was making his PFL debut after almost three full years away from the cage.
Ngannou and White’s relationship has fizzled in recent years after the then-UFC heavyweight champion was granted his release and stripped of his title in 2023. Just months later, Ngannou signed with the PFL and made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury.
White claims the UFC offered Ngannou a contract that would’ve made him the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history. He also claimed Ngannou took a significant pay deduction by testing free agency and signing with the PFL.
Ngannou has since accused White of lying, to which White blasted Ngannou by claiming he wanted to cut the heavyweight great during a two-fight UFC skid. It didn’t take long for Ngannou to respond to White’s latest comments.
Francis Ngannou hits back at Dana White on social media
In a recent tweet, Ngannou indirectly aimed at White.
Freedom isn't free, but remember that the benefits always outweigh the price. Don't let the bully talk you out of it.#Stayfocused 😉💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/D4FxmEZrug
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 25, 2024
After Jake Paul pointed out White’s hypocrisy in a separate tweet, Ngannou weighed in.
Divert attention to the real matter by manipulating the narrative. Lol https://t.co/vW2xPihDrk
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 25, 2024
“Divert attention to the real matter by manipulating the narrative. Lol,” Ngannou posted.
At one point, Ngannou was one of White’s favorite stars, especially ahead of Ngannou’s first fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. At a pre-fight press conference, White praised Ngannou’s power and compared it to being hit by a Ford Escort at max speed.
Ngannou captured the UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Miocic in their UFC 260 rematch. After UFC 260, White suggested Jon Jones wouldn’t want to fight Ngannou in the Octagon after his performance.
Ngannou defended the UFC title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 before being stripped a year later. Before the win over Ferreira, Ngannou made his second boxing appearance against Anthony Joshua, losing by knockout.
