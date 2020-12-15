Nate Diaz destroys Jake Paul over his recent callouts of UFC fighters

Jake Paul is starting to make some noise in the combat sports world. But not everyone is taking kindly to his words. We can now, unsurprisingly, add Nate Diaz to that mix.

The 23-year-old YouTube sensation and younger brother of Logan made a callout of Conor McGregor on Monday. Stating that the Irishman was “scared” and needed to “sign the contract”.

As a result, Stockton’s finest bit with retaliation in hopes of putting the outspoken Ohio native in his place.

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

For Paul, he just recently added to his professional boxing resume by competing as one half of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event. In doing so, he knocked out former basketball player for the NBA, Nate Robinson, in the second round. Paul’s debut victory came earlier this year when he TKO’d fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round.

Paul’s pursuit of McGregor comes fairly short after his brother Logan’s apparent contract inking for a big exhibition match opposite the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. That match is targeted to take place on February 20, 2021.

When it comes to Diaz, the former UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter season 5 winner hasn’t fought since November 2019. The appearance came in a welterweight contest against Jorge Masvidal for the one-off BMF title bout in Madison Square Garden. Masvidal walked away as the victor after a cut on Diaz led to a doctor’s stoppage at the end of round three.

Since then, there has been no word on when Nate Diaz could possibly return to action. And who knows if he’ll be interested in getting in on any of this influx of celebrity boxing we’ve seen in 2020.