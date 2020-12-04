Jake Paul says he is “dedicating his life to beating” Conor McGregor

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul says that he is “dedicating his life to beating” UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match one day.

Paul picked up an incredible KO win over former NBA dunk contest winner Nate Robinson in the co-main event of last weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. megacard. Paul’s KO went viral and he has become one of the biggest talking points in the world of combat sports this week, attracting the attention of numerous MMA fighters, boxers, and even hockey players. Two fights into his career, Paul is already a top draw in the world of boxing and it seems like everyone wants a piece of him.

One of the names that have been brought up as a potential opponent for Paul is McGregor. Paul has made it clear that he is interested in taking on the UFC superstar, and McGregor has crossed over to boxing previously to fight Floyd Mayweather so it’s possible. In fact, beating McGregor is what motivates Paul. Speaking to ESPN, Paul said that he is so focused on McGregor that he is dedicating his life to beating him, but he also said he wants a few more fights first before taking on the “final boss.”

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor. Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there’s only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer,” Paul said.

“I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first. We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

Right now, Paul probably wouldn’t be able to compete with McGregor despite having the size advantage. Paul is just three years into his boxing career and doesn’t have nearly the experience that McGregor does in combat sports. But we all know money talks. If McGregor and Paul and the UFC can all make money off of a boxing match, then you can’t discount it from happening. It won’t happen anytime soon, but if Paul keeps winning and scoring viral KOs, the McGregor fight is possible down the road.

Do you think we will see Jake Paul take on Conor McGregor in a boxing match one day?