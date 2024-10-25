Umar Nurmagomedov says reported Song Yadong fight is canceled, reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s “Scared” comments

By Curtis Calhoun - October 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent outburst at a fan Q+A event.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov is the presumptive No. 1 bantamweight contender after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The undefeated Dagestani seemed destined to face Dvalishvili following the latter’s title win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

But, Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov don’t seem to be on the same page regarding a potential booking. Nurmagomedov wants to fight by the end of the year, while Dvalishvili is targeting a February title defense.

In the meantime, Nurmagomedov was linked to a fight with Song Yadong at UFC Tampa in December. The reported targeted booking was close to being finalized, but according to Nurmagomedov, the Yadong fight is off the table.

One Nurmagomedov fan raised Dvalishvili’s blood pressure at a recent Q+A ahead of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. The fan said Dvalishvili was “scared” of Nurmagomedov, to which the bantamweight titleholder responded with an angry retort.

Umar Nurmagomedov responds to Merab Dvalishvili’s viral Q+A moment

In a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov responded to Dvalishvili’s outburst.

“I am always ready, and right now I am waiting for an opponent, as Yadong declined to fight in December – I was told he is injured,” Nurmagomedov tweeted Friday. “Merab, before my fight with Sandhagen, you said that if I beat him, I would deserve recognition. Now you have changed your position – decide who you are. All the fans and analysts are noticing how you are avoiding the fight. Championship is recognition, but you haven’t received it, and you know that perfectly well.”

In a follow-up tweet, Nurmagomedov doubled down on his desired UFC return timeline.

“I am not waiting for anyone and I want to fight before Ramadan,” Nurmagomedov said. “I hope UFC finds an opponent. And the title, inshaAllah, is just a matter of time.”

As of this writing, Dvalishvili hasn’t responded to Nurmagomedov’s tweets.

Nurmagomedov is 18-0 in his professional career with six UFC wins. Before the Sandhagen win, he defeated Brian Kelleher, Bekzat Almakhan, and Raoni Barcelos.

