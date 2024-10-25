Umar Nurmagomedov says reported Song Yadong fight is canceled, reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s “Scared” comments

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent outburst at a fan Q+A event.

Nurmagomedov is the presumptive No. 1 bantamweight contender after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The undefeated Dagestani seemed destined to face Dvalishvili following the latter’s title win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

But, Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov don’t seem to be on the same page regarding a potential booking. Nurmagomedov wants to fight by the end of the year, while Dvalishvili is targeting a February title defense.

In the meantime, Nurmagomedov was linked to a fight with Song Yadong at UFC Tampa in December. The reported targeted booking was close to being finalized, but according to Nurmagomedov, the Yadong fight is off the table.

One Nurmagomedov fan raised Dvalishvili’s blood pressure at a recent Q+A ahead of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. The fan said Dvalishvili was “scared” of Nurmagomedov, to which the bantamweight titleholder responded with an angry retort.