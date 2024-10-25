Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov is taking another fight due to being ‘scared’ of him

Merab Dvalishvili Claims Umar Nurmagomedov is Ducking Him

In a Q&A session with fans during UFC 308 fight week, Merab Dvalishvili put the blame on Umar Nurmagomedov for the delay in their title fight (h/t MMAFighting).

“Let’s boo to this guy,” Dvalishvili said. “I’m not scared of no one, only God.

“Where is this guy? He’s taking [another] fight. He’s scared. He’s fighting somebody else. Where is [he]? Where is [he]? Tell me. He wants to get knocked out by somebody else, and then he’s going to make excuse. He’s not going to make this fight. I’m not making fight. Dana White and Hunter [Campbell] make decision [for] who I’m going to fight next. I don’t know. I don’t make decision. I never make decision.”

Dvalishvili captured the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 back in September. If Nurmagomedov does fight again before getting a title shot, one has to wonder if a rematch with “Suga” would be in the cards. It might depend on O’Malley’s recovery time, as the former bantamweight ruler recently underwent successful surgery.

Time will tell who will challenge Dvalishvili for the 135-pound hardware. For now, the Georgian is having some fun riling up his potential opposition with troll posts on social media. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on the UFC bantamweight title picture as time rolls along.