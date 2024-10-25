Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov is taking another fight due to being ‘scared’ of him
Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is running scared.
While many believe Nurmagomedov is deserving of a number one contender fight, rumors have swirled that his next bout will not be for a title. Instead, the word going around is that Nurmagomedov will fight Song Yadong.
The UFC bantamweight champion says it’s due to the Russian contender avoiding him.
RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI REVEALS PLANS FOR FEBRUARY RETURN, OPEN TO BOTH UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV OR SEAN O’MALLEY REMATCH NEXT
Merab Dvalishvili Claims Umar Nurmagomedov is Ducking Him
In a Q&A session with fans during UFC 308 fight week, Merab Dvalishvili put the blame on Umar Nurmagomedov for the delay in their title fight (h/t MMAFighting).
“Let’s boo to this guy,” Dvalishvili said. “I’m not scared of no one, only God.
“Where is this guy? He’s taking [another] fight. He’s scared. He’s fighting somebody else. Where is [he]? Where is [he]? Tell me. He wants to get knocked out by somebody else, and then he’s going to make excuse. He’s not going to make this fight. I’m not making fight. Dana White and Hunter [Campbell] make decision [for] who I’m going to fight next. I don’t know. I don’t make decision. I never make decision.”
Dvalishvili captured the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 back in September. If Nurmagomedov does fight again before getting a title shot, one has to wonder if a rematch with “Suga” would be in the cards. It might depend on O’Malley’s recovery time, as the former bantamweight ruler recently underwent successful surgery.
Time will tell who will challenge Dvalishvili for the 135-pound hardware. For now, the Georgian is having some fun riling up his potential opposition with troll posts on social media. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on the UFC bantamweight title picture as time rolls along.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov