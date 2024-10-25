Daniel Cormier believes the PFL’s recent event is proof the UFC has no competition: “It’s never been more clear to me”

By Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes the PFL’s recent event shows a lack of competition.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

Last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, the Donn Davis-led company held their biggest show to date. In the main event, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou competed for the first time since 2022 to face Renan Ferreira. Meanwhile, the co-main event featured the legendary Cris Cyborg facing PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco.

Overall, the event was received positively on social media. ‘The Predator’ scored a first-round knockout win over ‘Problema’ in the headliner. The co-main event saw the Brazilians go to war for 25 minutes, with Cyborg earning a unanimous decision victory. Furthermore, the undercard featured massive wins from the likes of Paul Hughes and Johnny Eblen.

However, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier wasn’t very impressed. Speaking on a recent edition of his Good Guy, Bad Guy Podcast with Chael Sonnen, ‘DC’ reacted to the PFL pay-per-view event. There, Cormier remarked that the show was proof that the UFC doesn’t really have any competition in regards to MMA promotions.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU SHOWS INTEREST IN FUTURE FIGHT AGAINST GLORY CHAMPION RICO VERHOEVEN: “SEND ME A DEAL”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reacts to PFL’s recent pay-per-view event

The former UFC champion then compared the UFC’s situation, to that of professional wrestling and the WWE. Daniel Cormier added that the latter has had some competition, and is currently going head-to-head with AEW. While those two brands aren’t particularly close, they’re still closer in competition than the UFC and anyone else.

“It’s competition, but is it really competition though?” Daniel Cormier stated on the podcast, discussing the PFL’s recent event. “The WWE and AEW has some sort of competition. The WCW, when they were there, was competition to the WWE. Conor McGregor spoke on this last weekend [on social media], the UFC has no competitors.”

He continued, “I felt like, even though we were watching the biggest star outside the UFC, it was never more clear to me that there really is no competition. Is it good that the UFC doesn’t have a competitor that can really push them?”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC commentator? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s remarks about the PFL?

