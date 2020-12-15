Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor is “scared to fight,” tells the Irishman to “sign the contract”

Jake Paul claims he has sent Conor McGregor a $50 million contract for them to box.

Before Paul fought Nate Robinson, he mentioned Conor McGregor and Ben Askren as future opponents. However, he only intensified the callouts of McGregor following his KO win over Robinson.

Although Jake Paul believes a McGregor fight would be massive, Dana White says it has a zero percent chance of happening. Yet, the 23-year-old YouTuber claims his team has already contacted the Irishman and offered a contract but McGregor won’t sign it.

“What the f**k is up you Irish c**t. Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*****g your wife right now because she is a 4. Conor you could do a lot better,” Jake Paul said in a video released on Twitter. “But, happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight of offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me, you are ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f*****g YouTuber.

“You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer,” Paul said. “I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Prober (Poirier) who has less followers than on Instagram than my f*****g dog, that’s a fact.

“Dana White, you are a f*****g p***y too. You ugly f*****g bald bitch,” Paul continued. “You say there is a zero percent chance of this fight happening but there is a zero percent chance of you getting some f*****g p***y. Conor, you are scared. Dana, you are scared. Sign the f*****g contract you idiots, Jesus f*****g christ. Irish b***h.”

Conor McGregor, of course, is set to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. However, there is no question a boxing match against Jake Paul would be massive and it could potentially happen in the next year or two.

Would you like to see Jake Paul box Conor McGregor?