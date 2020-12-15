Photo | Max Griffin shows off tattoo of opponent’s torn ear

UFC welterweight veteran Max Griffin earned a rather gruesome TKO victory in his last time out. And to commemorate the win, he decided to get some ink done.

At UFC Vegas 13 in November, Griffin battled it out with promotional newcomer Ramiz Brahimaj. After going toe-to-toe for the first two rounds, Griffin put an exclamation point on the fight two minutes into the third.

Griffin ended up connecting with an elbow to the side of Brahimaj’s head and as the two separated, it was revealed that the damage done nearly severed Brahimaj’s ear from his head. Upon replay, it appeared that some prior strikes from Max Griffin started the initial tearing but the elbow was what finished the fight. Thankfully the referee noticed and called a halt to the action otherwise things could have been even uglier than they already were.

Along with the win, Griffin wound up celebrating by getting himself a new permanent “souvenear” as he took to Twitter to share his new artwork.

Max Griffin elbows Ramiz Brahimaj ear off his head, viewer discretion is advised.. 😳 #UFCVegas13 🎥 @btsportufc pic.twitter.com/hTEDRxaB6i — Danny Culley (@DannyCulley1) November 8, 2020

The win bumped Griffin’s UFC record up to 4-6 in his 10 total fights to this point (16-8 overall). Thus snapping a two-fight losing streak that saw him fall to a tandem of Alex’s in Alex Morono and Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira.

Joining the roster in 2016, Max Griffin has fought a who’s who of some of the 170-pound division’s most notable names. To kick things off for his current tenure, Max “Pain” took on eventual UFC interim champion, Colby “Chaos” Covington in what could be argued as the true starting point for Covington’s gimmick we’ve become so familiar with today.

Since then, Griffin has tangoed with the likes of Brazilian strikers Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos and Thiago Alves while dispatching of “Platinum” Mike Perry.

The ear collector has yet to string together back-to-back wins in the UFC but if he continues to perform how he did against Brahimaj, who knows what other violent acts are in store.