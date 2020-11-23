Cody Garbrandt reveals his symptoms following battle with COVID-19

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt revealed his symptoms following a tough recent battle with COVID-19 and other injuries.

Garbrandt was supposed to make his flyweight debut this weekend against Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC 255. However, the fan-favorite was forced to pull out of the fight due to tearing his bicep. Since then, we haven’t heard much from Garbrandt in regards to how he’s feeling and when he’s ready to return to the Octagon. But this weekend he finally broke his silence and explained what he’s still dealing with.

Here’s what Garbrandt said in a recent story on Instagram about battling COVID-19.

“Disclaimer from my last post, I was positive for COVID Aug 29th. Since then I have been battling vertigo, tore my vein in my bicep which resulted in finding out I have blood clots, pneumonia and mental fog, these are the symptoms I’ve had and been dealing with and this is the reason I pulled out of the fight. I haven’t done any media, but I’d like to address it on my own terms,” Garbrandt said (via MMAmania.com).

It’s clearly been a rough stretch for “No Love,” who was hoping to build off of an incredible KO over Raphael Assuncao back at UFC 250 in June. That knockout was so impressive that the UFC decided it would give him a title shot against Figueiredo despite never competing at 125lbs previously or making that weight. Unfortunately for Garbrandt, it seems like a number of issues are preventing him from returning to the Octagon. Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery and come back sometime in early 2021, but there is certainly no guarantee that even if he does get healthy again that he will get a title shot at 125lbs.

Who do you want to see Cody Garbrandt fight next?