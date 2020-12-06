Floyd Mayweather officially announces boxing match against Logan Paul

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced on social media that he will take on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in 2021.

After rumors abounded recently about a Mayweather vs. Paul matchup, Mayweather officially revealed the news on his Instagram on Sunday. “Money” shared a promo video on social channels that revealed the date of the bout is February 20, 2021. As of right now, we don’t have any more details, though Mayweather said they are coming soon. Also mentioned is that fans can purchase the pay-per-view early.

Super Exhibition Feb. 20, 2021 !!!! Early Bird Special On Sale NOW!!!! @fanmio More Details Soon. Link in BIO..

Reporter Jed I. Goodman also shared details of the pricing structure for the PPV. It’s a very interesting structure, to be sure. Fans can buy the Mayweather vs. Paul PPV right now at $24.99, but as soon as one million PPVs are sold the price goes up to $39.99. After December 29th, the price goes up to $59.99, and after February 11, the price goes up to $69.99. It’s a very unique pricing structure as far as PPVs go.

As of right now, we don’t have any more details about this fight. We do know it’s an exhibition bout but we don’t know what kind of rules will be involved. As we saw recently with the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV numbers, fans will watch an exhibition fight if the names are big enough. However, fans likely want to make sure the rules are more set in stone than the ones used in the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight.

Mayweather vs. Paul has the potential to be an absolute megafight considering the name value of both men. Mayweather is the biggest name in combat sports and Paul is one of the biggest celebrities right now competing in combat sports, so this looks like an opportunity for both men to connect on this project and make lots of money.

Will you be buying the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing PPV?