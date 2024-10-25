WATCH | Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev have intense final faceoff before UFC 308 fight

Robert Whittaker expecting a war against Khazat Chimaev

Whittaker is a sizeable underdog going into the fight, but the former middleweight champ has confidence he will be able to get the win. However, Whittaker is expecting a tough fight and believes it will be a war.

“I am expecting him to come out hard and aggressive from the first second to the last,” Whittaker said at UFC 308 media day. “And I have prepared accordingly for that. I’ve prepared for the hardest fight of my life. To start extremely hard. Like sprinting for the first 5 to 10 minutes. But, also drag it out the five (rounds). I’m ready to sprint for 25 minutes if so, and I’m coming for war.”

Khamzat Chimaev, however, is confident he will be able to turn through Whittaker with ease at UFC 308 for the biggest win of his career.

“Who did stop my takedowns?” Chimaev said at media day. “Nobody. I don’t think this guy will be different. Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champion, and he took down everyone. But, I took him down, I dominated him in the rounds, easy. What’s going to be different with Taekwondo or karate guy?… He knows how to lose, we don’t know, so I’m ready for victory.”

With both fighters being so confident it makes the scrap that much more interesting to see how it will play out.

