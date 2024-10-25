WATCH | Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev have intense final faceoff before UFC 308 fight
Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev had an intense final faceoff ahead of their highly-anticipated UFC 308 fight.
Whittaker and Chimaev are set to fight in a five-round co-main event in a crucial scrap for the middleweight division. The winner of the bout could get the next title shot and this fight is a long time coming.
After both fighters made weight, they had an intense final faceoff at the ceremony weigh-in as neither wanted to break eye contact with one another.
THE INTENSITY 😮💨@RobWhittakerMMA vs @KChimaev@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi #UFC308 | Live SATURDAY on @ESPNPlus PPV | 2pmET/11amPT pic.twitter.com/VXq5usnnTG
Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev were staring at each other for so long that matchmaker Mick Maynard had to separate the two. It was an intense faceoff which should only add more excitement and anticipation for the bout.
Robert Whittaker expecting a war against Khazat Chimaev
Whittaker is a sizeable underdog going into the fight, but the former middleweight champ has confidence he will be able to get the win. However, Whittaker is expecting a tough fight and believes it will be a war.
“I am expecting him to come out hard and aggressive from the first second to the last,” Whittaker said at UFC 308 media day. “And I have prepared accordingly for that. I’ve prepared for the hardest fight of my life. To start extremely hard. Like sprinting for the first 5 to 10 minutes. But, also drag it out the five (rounds). I’m ready to sprint for 25 minutes if so, and I’m coming for war.”
Khamzat Chimaev, however, is confident he will be able to turn through Whittaker with ease at UFC 308 for the biggest win of his career.
“Who did stop my takedowns?” Chimaev said at media day. “Nobody. I don’t think this guy will be different. Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champion, and he took down everyone. But, I took him down, I dominated him in the rounds, easy. What’s going to be different with Taekwondo or karate guy?… He knows how to lose, we don’t know, so I’m ready for victory.”
With both fighters being so confident it makes the scrap that much more interesting to see how it will play out.
