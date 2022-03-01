Dana White reveals Conor McGregor may receive title shot upon return: “It depends on who the champion is”

Dana White has revealed that Conor McGregor may receive a title shot upon his return.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since July 2021, where he lost to Dustin Poirier via injury. His loss to ‘The Diamond’ was his second in a row, and his third in his last four bouts. His sole win came at UFC 246 in January 2020, where he defeated the equally-struggling Donald Cerrone.

Despite the injuries and losses, Conor McGregor has remained in the title conversation. As one of the biggest stars in the sport, he’ll never be too far from a championship opportunity. The former champ-champ is aware of this and has called for a title shot several times upon his return.

The current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveria already has a fight set against Justin Gaethje. However, it seems that the Brazilian may face Conor McGregor if he’s able to get past ‘The Highlight’.

Dana White spoke about the situation in an interview with The Underground. He explained that Conor McGregor’s future is dependent a lot on who the champion is when he returns. The Brazilian has previously been open to fighting McGregor in the past.

“It’s gonna depend on who the champion is. The champion has some say in that too. Who’s gonna be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back? And what do they wanna do? If you look at [Charles] Oliveria, right… If it’s still Oliveira by the time he comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor. Who knows? I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.” – said Dana White in an interview with The Underground.

What do you make of Dana White’s comments about Conor McGregor fighting for the title next? Who would you pick in a fight between Charles Oliveira and ‘The Notorious’? Sound off in the comment section below!