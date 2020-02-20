VIDEO | Relive the full Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight from UFC 246

ESPN SportsCenter has released the complete Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight, which headlined the UFC 246 card back in January. The fight was over and done with in 40 seconds, so it won’t take much time out of your day to relive.

Watch it below:

As you can see, Conor McGregor won this fight with Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO. The Irish MMA superstar sealed the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, losing by 10th-round TKO, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

From here, it’s not clear what’s next for McGregor, but he has no shortage of options, from Jorge Masvidal, to Justin Gaethje, to Nate Diaz, to a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Cerrone, meanwhile, fell onto a three-fight skid with his loss to McGregor, having also recently experienced setbacks against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he picked up wins over Al Iaquinta, Alexander Hernandez and Mike Perry. Despite his recent skid, Cerrone is showing no signs of stopping. The veteran, who holds the record for most wins in UFC history, is hoping to return to action in March or April.

What do you think? Does the Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight from UFC 246 hold up to a second viewing? What do you think should be next for the two fan favorites? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.