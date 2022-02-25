Conor McGregor says he will get a title shot in his return: “It’s about time this game gives me respect”

Conor McGregor says he will fight for UFC gold in his return.

McGregor suffered a broken leg back in July against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy, forcing him to the sidelines. After rehabbing his leg over the last several months, the Irishman is now looking to make his return to the Octagon this summer or fall. While an opponent for his return is not set, ‘Notorious’ believes he deserves a title fight.

“Is it though? It’s not announced. I don’t know either, I’ve heard. Maybe if the man (Charles Oliveira) is wise you will give it a month or two,” McGregor said to Severe MMA at Bellator 275. “July seems okay for me, I can’t say too early, but if I’m sparring April, May, June, July. I could slap the head of most of these guys by the end of April, you know what I’m saying. My first spar could be a fight.”

Although McGregor says Oliveira should wait for him, it doesn’t seem that will happen. The Gaethje fight is booked and with that happening in May, the winner likely won’t be ready to go until the fall which could be perfect timing for McGregor.

Regardless, title fight or not, Conor McGregor says fighters and fans need to give him the respect he deserves.

“It’s about time this game gives me respect for my different styles of fighting, my shots downward, my shots upward… People are going to give me my respect,” McGregor added.

Although Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak and just 1-3 in his last four MMA fights he remains the biggest name in the sport. With that, it is not out of the question that he gets a title fight as he would draw in the most money for the UFC.

