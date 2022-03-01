Islam Makhachev leapfrogs Beneil Dariush in latest UFC rankings update

Islam Makhachev has moved to #3 in the UFC lightweight rankings, behind Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. Consequently Beneil Dariush has moved down to #4 in the overall rankings.
Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) defeated Bobby Green (29-13) this past Saturday, February 26th via technical knockout in the first round at UFC Vegas 49. Green had accepted the last minute fight just 10 days after Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) withdrew due to an ankle injury. That withdrawal cost ‘Benny’ a spot in the rankings and put the Russian fighter at #3.
Jed I. Goodman posted to ‘Twitter‘ the latest rankings as follows:
- Justin Gaethje
- Dustin Poirier
- Islam Makhachev
- Beneil Dariush
- Michael Chandler
- Rafael Dos Anjos
- Tony Ferguson
- Dan Hooker
- Conor McGregor
- Gregor Gillespie
- Rafael Fiziev
- Arman Tsarukyan
- Mateusz Gamrot
- Brad Riddell
- Diego Ferreira
Islam Makhachev, 30, spoke at the post-fight UFC Vegas 49 press conference, following his KO of Bobby Green, about what is next for him, saying:
“For stepping in (as a potential replacement) we have some guys like (Rafael) dos Anjos or Michael Chandler but I am deserving (of a title shot). I have a 10-fight win streak. I deserve it. The last 11 months, I’m training so hard. Like next week, I’m ready for fight on the next pay-per-view show but I deserve (a little bit of time).”
Do you agree with Makhachev that he deserves a title shot? Who would you like to see the Russian fight next?