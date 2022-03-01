Islam Makhachev leapfrogs Beneil Dariush in latest UFC rankings update

Islam Makhachev has moved to #3 in the UFC lightweight rankings, behind Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. Consequently Beneil Dariush has moved down to #4 in the overall rankings.

Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) defeated Bobby Green (29-13) this past Saturday, February 26th via technical knockout in the first round at UFC Vegas 49. Green had accepted the last minute fight just 10 days after Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) withdrew due to an ankle injury. That withdrawal cost ‘Benny’ a spot in the rankings and put the Russian fighter at #3.

Jed I. Goodman posted to ‘Twitter‘ the latest rankings as follows:

Justin Gaethje Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev Beneil Dariush Michael Chandler Rafael Dos Anjos Tony Ferguson Dan Hooker Conor McGregor Gregor Gillespie Rafael Fiziev Arman Tsarukyan Mateusz Gamrot Brad Riddell Diego Ferreira

Islam Makhachev, 30, spoke at the post-fight UFC Vegas 49 press conference, following his KO of Bobby Green, about what is next for him, saying:

“For stepping in (as a potential replacement) we have some guys like (Rafael) dos Anjos or Michael Chandler but I am deserving (of a title shot). I have a 10-fight win streak. I deserve it. The last 11 months, I’m training so hard. Like next week, I’m ready for fight on the next pay-per-view show but I deserve (a little bit of time).”

