Colby Covington says UFC 272 will be Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral: “It’s gonna be violent”

Colby Covington believes UFC 272 will be the last time Jorge Masvidal fights.

Covington and Masvidal are set to have their grudge match on Saturday night in Las Vegas in a highly-anticipated bout. The two are former roommates and training partners but they had a massive falling out and now Covington says he will make Masvidal pay.

“This is way more personal, this is a blood feud. This goes back to a brotherhood. We were eight years together, every single day, side by side, couldn’t leave each other best friends. And now we’re the biggest bitter enemies,” Covington said to TMZ. “Like, he’s the one person on Earth that I don’t give a s**t. Anytime I see him, I want to send him straight to hell, and luckily I get to do it in the UFC Octagon next Saturday night on pay-per-view. It’s gonna be bad. I’m gonna make him pay, I’m gonna make him suffer for backstabbing me and turning his back and trying to run this fake narrative to the media.”

Both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington enter the fight coming off losses to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, although ‘Gamebred’ was knocked out where ‘Chaos’ lost a decision. Even though they are both 0-2 to the champion, this is still a crucial fight for both their careers, and for Covington, he says he will badly beat Masvidal to put the nail in his coffin.

“I see a lot of pain. I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. It’s not gonna be a baptism, it’s gonna be a funeral,” Covington concluded. “Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent. And it’s not gonna be quick. I could easily finish it quick, I used to do it all the time behind closed doors, but this one I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer, and it’s probably gonna be the first time in UFC history you see a guy in a main event verbally tap out and say he can’t take no more of a beating.”

