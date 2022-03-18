Colby Covington bats back Jorge Masvidal cheating accusation: “He’s full of lies”

Colby Covington has responded to Jorge Masvidal’s cheating allegations. ‘Gamebred’ has accused his former teammate of poking him in the eye during their headlining bout at UFC 272.

UFC 272‘s main event saw friends-turned-foes collide as ‘Chaos’ took on ‘Gamebred’. In the end, the build to the fight turned out to be much better than the bout itself. Covington dominated the matchup and won the bout via a lopsided unanimous decision. Despite the fight being one-sided, both men have continued their beef online.

While Covington has spent his time taunting his foe, Masvidal has instead claimed that ‘Chaos’ cheated in the bout. In the days following the fight, ‘Gamebred’ has claimed about eye pokes that occurred during the bout. He’s even taken to social media to show off damage to his eye. ‘Gamebred’ has also said that the feud between the two isn’t over, which Covington seemingly disagrees with.

Colby Covington has now taken his time to respond to the comments made by Jorge Masvidal. In an interview with Submission Radio, it’s safe to say the UFC welterweight contender isn’t impressed with his foe’s eye poke comments. ‘Chaos’ opined that it’s getting harder and harder to take anything that Masvidal takes seriously.

“He’s full of sh*t, he’s full of lies, and people believe what I say now because I speak truth, and I speak honestly. Like, yeah, sometimes it’s brutally honest. Sometimes it hurts feelings. Oh, he can go in there to beat people up and send them to the hospital, but it’s OK. Don’t say some mean words. Don’t be a meanie head. But this guy, no one takes this guy serious anymore. If you take that guy serious anymore, then you’re just as uneducated as him, and you probably didn’t get a middle school degree, just like him, Jorge Masvidal.” (h/t MMAJunkie)