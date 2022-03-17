Colby Covington claims he is getting a belt for defeating Jorge Masvidal: “It’s the most prestigious title in the UFC today”

Colby Covington is going to be getting a belt this weekend as a reward for defeating Jorge Masvidal and it’s going to be BIG. At least that’s according to ‘Chaos’.

UFC 272 featured Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight main event on March 5th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It was to be Covington (17-3 MMA) defeating Masvidal (35-16 MMA) by unanimous decision with scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.

Covington spoke to ‘Submission Radio‘ on YouTube about UFC 272.

When asked about why we hadn’t heard from ‘Chaos’, he explained:

“I had to go on a little victory tour. This was a big fight. It was a great night in America.”

Of course Colby had to take the opportunity to weigh in on Donald Trump saying:

“I’m Donald Trumps favorite fighter. He only likes winners. Donald Trump is the greatest President in our USA history.”

And when asked about rumours Colby would be receiving a belt this upcoming weekend, he had this to say:

“I might have got sent a belt. It’s title season over here boys. It was a big fight for Miami.

You guys got to tune in you know. This was something bigger. It was the King of Miami title fight, it was the big one. Stay tuned for the coronation. I promise you. There’s pics to follow this weekend, it’s going to be a great celebration in history.”

So, it was asked if this King of Miami Belt he would be getting would come to all future fighting events, Colby said:

“Yea, it’s gotta be a part of fight week. It’s an important part of fight week. It’s the most prestigious title in the UFC today. To retain that belt, whoever gets to hold that belt, its the biggest piece of 20 lbs of gold that you’ve ever seen. It’s just a beautiful immaculate piece.

So the fact that you even get to fight for it, is the biggest honour and the biggest moment you’re ever going to get in your entire life.”

Colby Covington has spoken and apparently we need to stay tuned for a ‘coronation’ this coming weekend when he will be presented with the belt, as it’s going to be GREAT!

Are you waiting in anticipation for Colby’s coronation this weekend?