UFC London weigh-in results: All 24 fighters make weight

UFC London takes place this coming Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at the 02 Arena in London, England.

England features some of the most passionate and enthusiastic MMA fans in the world.

UFC’s return to London promises to be a much anticipated spectacle in front of a full capacity crowd at The O2 Arena. The British contingent of UFC athletes will be looking to both entertain and to win in front of their home crowd.

In the main event, England’s home boy Tom Aspinall (11-2 MMA) looks to continue his journey to the top matching up with Alexander Volkov (34-9 MMA).

The co-main event features another England native in Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA) taking on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA).

Other notable fights to watch include Paddy Pimblett (17-3 MMA) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (12-4 MMA), Jack Shore (15-0 MMA) vs. Timur Valiev (18-2 MMA), and Gunnar Nelson (17-5 MMA) vs. Takashi Sato (16-4 MMA).

Below are the official weigh-in results for UFC London:

UFC London Main Card

Alexander Volkov (253) vs. Tom Aspinall (252)

Arnold Allen (146) vs. Dan Hooker (145)

Paddy Pimblett (155) vs. Kazula Vargas (155)

Gunnar Nelson (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Ilia Topuria (156)

UFC London Preliminary Card

Mike Grundy (145) vs. Maikwan Amirkhani (146)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Paul Craig (206)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Cory McKenna (115) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Muhammad Mokaev (125) vs. Cody Durden (126)

Will you be watching UFC London this Saturday? Who are your picks to win the battles in the Octagon? Let us know your predictions online.