Dana White reveals the two bookings he wants to get done in 2022

Dana White has two bookings in mind that he wants to get done in 2022.

White has always said he only books fights the fans want to see and before UFC London he was asked which fight he wants to get done in 2022. For the UFC boss, he couldn’t think of just one and he gave two answers with one being surprising.

“Let’s get Leon (Edwards) his fight (against Kamaru Usman), that’d be great to get that done. But the other one is it’d be good to see Jon Jones back this year,” White said to BT Sport. “He says he wants to fight heavyweight. I’d like to get a Jon Jones fight at heavyweight this year if possible.”

To many, him saying Edwards vs. Usman would be surprising due to the fact that the Brit has deserved a title shot for years, but the promotion has always passed him up. However, Dana White confirmed Edwards will be getting the next title shot.

“How much bad like has that kid been through? He’s been through it all and there was a time, this was a couple of weeks ago, I don’t know if you heard me, but I was talking about how nobody wanted to fight Khamzat, he was going to fight Khamzat, twice,” White continued about Edwards-Usman. “In the position, he was in, you can’t take anything away from this kid. He absolutely deserves the next title shot and yes, I’m wishing for nothing but good luck for Edwards this year. He’s had a rough run. Usman, we’re waiting for his hand to get cleared and he’s got the fight.”

As for the return of Jon Jones, that shouldn’t be a surprise as any ‘Bones’ fight at heavyweight will be massive for the promotion. The hope for many, including White, is that the fight will be against Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

