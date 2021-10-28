Bruce Buffer contracts COVID-19 ahead of UFC 267, will miss first numbered event in 25 years

Bruce Buffer’s historic streak of calling UFC numbered events will end.

Buffer will miss UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after contracting COVID-19. MMAJunkie first reported the news he wouldn’t be the Octagon announcer and at the press conference, White confirmed Buffer had COVID-19.

“Buffer got COVID,” White said. “He didn’t want to make this trip. He’s home relaxing and recovering from COVID.”

According to several reports, UFC 267 will be the first numbered event Buffer misses since UFC 11. It is an incredible streak, but the good news is, Bruce Buffer, says he will be back for next Saturday’s UFC 268 card in New York City.

“Thanks for reaching out. I just finished my 14-day quarantine and feeling like myself again and will be ready to roar the roof off Madison Square Garden next week,” Buffer told Ariel Helwani. “My 24-year-plus Cal Ripken streak is over but doubt it will ever be beaten. Like Dana said, it would take a bullet to keep me out of the Octagon, but COVID got me first.”

With Buffer not traveling to Abu Dhabi, Joe Martinez will be the Octagon announcer for the stacked pay-per-view card. In the main event of UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz will defend his belt against Glover Teixeira. In the co-main, Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight strap.

Although Buffer won’t be the announcer on Saturday he told BJPENN.com late last year that he still plans on doing this for another 10 years.

“I’m very humble about it all. I’m all about passion, everything I do is with a passion that is the reason why I announce the way I do,” Bruce Buffer said to BJPENN.com. “When that passion starts to fade, which is not my case, then yes that is the time I will probably announce it is my time to retire. But, I would say you are stuck with me for at least another 10 years. I’m in great shape and stay in great shape. I’m lucky to do what I do.”

Are you disappointed Bruce Buffer won’t be the Octagon announcer for UFC 267?