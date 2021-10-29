Diego Sanchez wants to fight Dillon Danis in Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion

Diego Sanchez is hoping to fight Dillon Danis and wants it to be sans gloves.

Recently, Danis was on The MMA Hour where he said he wanted to fight Sanchez. He claimed the longtime UFC fighter was DM’ing him, and after that, many thought the fight made sense.

“When I come back, my comeback fight is either gonna be Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez. That’s who I wanna fight when I come back,” Danis said on The MMA Hour. “I can send you the messages that Diego says, that motherf****r’s crazy. So if he wants to get it, I told him too, I was like, ‘Bro I’m gonna hurt you so bad.’ He’s like crazy, like bro you don’t know what I’m going to do to you.”

Now, after seeing that, Diego Sanchez was interviewed by Robin Black where Sanchez said he is interested in the fight. However, he wants the fight to take place in Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred FC.

“There’s a guy out there. His name is Dillon Danis and he was on the MMA Hour yesterday, saying how he wants to fight me when he comes back from his injuries. So, hey, Jorge, there’s your main event right there buddy. Everybody wants to see Dillon get beat. I’m the legend to do it. Let’s take the gloves off and see if this troll talker really is a fighter,” Diego Sanchez said.

Diego Sanchez last fought back at UFC 253 where he suffered a decision loss to Jake Matthews. Prior to that, he beat Michel Pereira after the Brazilian was DQ’d for an illegal knee. He was supposed to face Donald Cerrone last May but was released after his then-coach Joshua Fabia demanded Sanchez’s medical among other things that brushed the UFC’s bras wrong.

Would you be interested in seeing Diego Sanchez vs. Dillon Danis?