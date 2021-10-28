UFC 267 | Pro fighters make their picks for Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen interim title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 267, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen are set to fight for the interim bantamweight title. Ahead of the fight, Yan is a -235 favorite while the American is a +190 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros are torn on this one but the slight majority believes Sandhagen leaves Abu Dhabi with the belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen:

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: I’m sad we don’t get to see the rematch but Sandhagen is really impressive. But, for me, Petr Yan is still the real champion and will get the job done here.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: That is going to be a banger. Sandhagen’s length will give him problems but Yan is so durable and technical and I think he will be able to outbox Sandhagen to win.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m going to have to take Petr Yan. He is the best fighter in the division, Cory and TJ both give him tough fights but Yan will get it done.

Ricky Glenn, UFC lightweight: I got Sandhagen, I think he can land that flying knee on Yan.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: It’s really a pick’em fight like it’s 50-50. Sandhagen is really good with the flying knees and Yan got hit by a couple by Sterling. I see Cory Sandhagen landed a vicious knee and winning by KO.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Cory Sandhagen I think he get it done.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Sandhagen, I think he is the best 135er in the world. I think he beat Dillashaw in the last fight and his striking is too good for Yan.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Man, Cory Sandhagen is very good at moving and not getting hit. You have to catch him slipping, Petr Yan is very good, but I think Sandhagen will use his size and reach to win the fight.

Jordan Williams, UFC welterweight: Sandhagen will pick apart Yan on the feet and get the decision.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: That is a good fight. Both of them are very good on the feet, they are both amazing. Yan is such a forceful fighter and he brings that pace and pressure. Sandhagen throws stuff at all different angles so he can catch you with something. I think Yan is too powerful and his cardio is too good and he’ll get the win.

Fighters picking Petr Yan: Volkan Oezdemir, Jalin Turner, Grant Dawson, Ode Osbourne

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Ricky Glenn, Terrance McKinney, Adrian Yanez, Sean Woodson, Eryk Anders, Jordan Williams

