Bruce Buffer expects to continue being the voice of the Octagon for “at least another 10 years”

Bruce Buffer isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

Buffer has been the voice of the Octagon for over 25 years. As of late has had to provide the same energy with no fans in the building. Yet, for Buffer, he says even when fans are in arenas, the introduction has always just been him and the fighter.

“I always give 150 percent every time I walk into the Octagon. I’ve said it many times, every time I walk out on Saturday, those are the nights I have to prove I deserve the job.” Buffer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When I am there with no audiences with two great warriors in Stipe and DC, even when there are 50 thousand people in an arena, when the introduction happens it is just me and the fighter. Just enhance the moment.”

Bruce Buffer’s introductions have become something many fans look forward to. To the, ‘It’s Time’ or ‘Fighting out of the red corner’ it gets fans out of their seats. For Buffer to nail those, however, he has to keep his voice strong. So, for the 63-year-old, he says throughout the week he is working on keeping his voice strong.

“Don’t do anything to damage it. Don’t smoke, just take care of it like you take care of your body,” he explained. “My throat is my work tool so I just do the basics and don’t abuse it.”

Although Buffer has been doing it from the beginning, he still loves what he is doing. He understands no job lasts forever but is confident he will remain the voice of the Octagon for at least another 10 years.

“I’m very humble about it all. I’m all about passion, everything I do is with a passion that is the reason why I announce the way I do,” Bruce Buffer said. “When that passion starts to fade, which is not my case, then yes that is the time I will probably announce it is my time to retire. But, I would say you are stuck with me for at least another 10 years. I’m in great shape and stay in great shape. I’m lucky to do what I do.”

When Buffer is not working UFC events, he continues to build his brand. He spends most of his time on his podcast or doing countless other things. One thing he has been working on for a year is his Punchers Chance bourbon that will come out in September.

“I have been working on this for over a year, it is the finest bourbon on the market. I say that very strongly, there are other fine bourbons, this is a 60 dollar that will retail for 34 dollars. It will be in eight states to start and we will really blow it up next year. It is a very big project and I’m excited about it,” Buffer said. “We secured roughly 50 to 100,000 barrels of the Kentucky bourbon you can get. It is coming out. The bottles alone are four pounds, that is the quality of the glass.

“I’m very excited about it. Punchers chance. I know you love the name, but it is all about one punch can change the fight, your life,” he continued. “It is all about the underdog, I have always been about the underdog. I’ve been an underdog and get on top and I’ve suffered the knockdowns.”

For Bruce Buffer, he will continue to be the voice of the Octagon moving forward and create more lasting memories.

“It is hard to pinpoint one. You think of UFC 100 and the introduction on Brock Lesnar. UFC 200 which was a historical moment for the UFC, Stephan Bonnar-Forrest Griffin which put the UFC back on the map. There are so many moments,” he concluded.