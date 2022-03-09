Ben Askren irritated by Jorge Masvidal’s comments about fighting Colby Covington post-fight: “You had 25 minutes”

Ben Askren is seemingly not a fan of Jorge Masvidal’s post-fight comments about Colby Covington.

‘Gamebred’ met ‘Chaos’ in the main event of UFC 272 last weekend. Covington dominated the bout with his wrestling, surviving a fourth-round scare from Masvidal to win a unanimous decision. Following the fight, both men continued to trade words and taunt each other.

Masvidal noted in the post-fight press conference at the event that he’ll always hate Covington. ‘Gamebred’ added that he’ll fight him on the street if they cross paths, and that’s just how it is between them.

Former Jorge Masvidal foe, Ben Askren, has now chimed in on the rivalry. ‘Funky’ seemed a bit irritated with his former opponent’s comments following the fight. He discussed the situation on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“The thing I get annoyed about is Jorge wanted to fight him after the fight. It’s like, you just had 25 minutes to do anything you want. I mean, you can’t eye gouge and you can’t bite, we have a couple of rules, but not a lot. You could do almost anything you wanted for 25 minutes, and now you’re going to act like you want more? Like hey, you had 25 minutes, freaking do it to him.”

Ben Askren’s comments about being annoyed by Jorge Masvidal are far from surprising. The two had a heated rivalry going into their July 2019 encounter, where ‘Gamebred’ won via a 5-second knockout. Masvidal even recently got a tattoo symbolizing his KO that night at UFC 239.

Even following their bout, they’ve continued to trade words. When Askren stepped into the boxing ring in 2021 to face Jake Paul, Masvidal was in the corner and trained with the YouTuber for the fight.

Do you agree with Ben Askren’s comments about Jorge Masvidal? Sound off in the comments below!