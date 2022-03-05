Jorge Masvidal reveals tattoo of iconic knockout of Ben Askren, ‘Funky’ responds: “What a stupid logo”

Jorge Masvidal revealed a tattoo of his iconic knockout of Ben Askren and ‘Funky’ has since responded.

‘Gamebred’ is set to fight this weekend at UFC 272 against friend-turned-foe Colby Covington. This morning at the weigh-ins, the welterweight star revealed some new ink on his shoulder.

The tattoo is of a man attempting a flying knee. The ink is likely a callback to his UFC 239 fight against Ben Askren. Masvidal ran across the cage at his then-undefeated rival and landed a flying knee that put him out cold. The win was the fastest knockout in UFC history at 5-seconds.

Furthermore, it was a knockout that shot Masvidal into stardom. Following that fight, he main-evented Madison Square Garden against Nate Diaz. He then received back-to-back title shots against Kamaru Usman. He’s since become one of the biggest names in the sport, and one of the highest-paid as well.

Now, he’s set for his fourth straight PPV headlining role against Colby Covington. His former opponent Ben Askren chimed in on Twitter about the tattoo. ‘Funky’ jokingly stated that the logo is stupid.

What a stupid logo https://t.co/kmKqNoQkMP — Funky (@Benaskren) March 4, 2022

While a funny joke by the former UFC welterweight, the beef between the two was far from a laughing matter. Their bout was one of the most hyped of UFC 239 when they finally threw down. All that talk was for only 5 seconds of action though.

They also continued their trash-talking beyond that fight. When Ben Askren decided to lace up the gloves and step into the world of boxing in 2020, Jorge Masvidal was in the corner of Jake Paul. ‘Gamebred’ notably trained the YouTuber and even joined in at one of their press conferences to talk some trash.

