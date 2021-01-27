Jake Paul set to train with Jorge Masvidal ahead of Ben Askren fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to train with UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal ahead of his upcoming boxing match with Ben Askren.

Askren was absolutely brutalized by Masvidal at UFC 239 in July 2019, when “Gamebred” rushed across the Octagon and KOed Askren with a fly knee just as he ducked down for a takedown attempt. It was the quickest KO in UFC history at five seconds and ever since then, Askren has been the butt-end of memes due to the quick loss. With Askren now set to take on Paul on April 17 in a boxing match, what better fighter to train with than the man who has his number, and that’s Masvidal.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Paul confirmed that he is enlisting the help of the UFC superstar Masvidal ahead of his boxing superfight with Askren later this spring.

Jake Paul says he will train with Jorge Masvidal.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/yzz9Y8U5r1 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 26, 2021

“We’re here in Miami training. I wanted to channel Masvidal’s energy since he’s in Florida. I wanted to link up with Masvidal. I’m linking up with Masvidal tomorrow. He’s going to help me train for this fight. And hopefully, I can knock out Askren faster than Masvidal did. I know it seems like a lofty goal, but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record,” Paul said.

Masvidal is known for having some of the best boxing skills in the entire UFC, so Paul getting the chance to train with him and learn from one of the best should certainly go a long way. In addition to his 49 pro MMA fights, Masvidal also had a pro boxing match in 2005 that he won by majority decision, not to mention all of his earlier unsanctioned fights. If Paul’s goal is to go in there and KO Askren, then there is quite simply no one on the planet that he should be training with more than Masvidal.

Do you think training with Jorge Masvidal is exactly what Jake Paul needs to score a highlight-reel KO over Ben Askren?