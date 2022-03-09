Terrance McKinney eyes “something spectacular” to finish Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50: “Expect some fireworks”

Terrance McKinney said he wanted a quick turnaround and he is doing just that.

After defeating Fares Ziam by first-round submission at UFC Vegas 49, ‘T.Wrecks’ has stepped up on a weeks’ notice to face Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50. It’s an intriguing matchup and one McKinney wanted right when he saw Ricky Glenn was out of the fight.

“It was last-minute, as soon as I saw Glenn fell out I told my manager I want that fight,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The fights just keep getting more and more exciting and it gives me chills, I only have one opportunity so I can’t let it blow, so I’m going to seize it. I’m not here to say I will fight everyone, I want to actually show that.”

Dober is on a two-fight losing streak which is why McKinney knows he will be getting a very dangerous and focused foe. He knows Dober could be fighting for his job and will want to make a statement. With that said, he believes this will be a fun fight for the fans.

“I know he wants to right those wrongs, but he better smart,” McKinney said. “I’m a dangerous man, I finish people so he has to take that into consideration, we both have to take things into consideration which is why I’m so excited about this fight.”

Ultimately, Terrance McKinney believes he has all the skills to defeat Drew Dober, even on short notice. The fan-favorite lightweight says he can hang with Dober on the feet, but his real path to victory is on the ground by submission.

Regardless of how he wins, McKinney is expecting a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ and is eyeing another stoppage.

“I noticed that as well. We were are here to show the world I can do it all, so expect some fireworks. This has something spectacular written all over it… I’m ready for the three rounds, he’s very durable but I can definitely keep that 100 percent finish rate in this one,” McKinney said. “This is a perfect fight for both of us, right now we both can hang with anyone in the top-10 and can finish people, this has Fight of the Night written all over it and I’m excited about this one.”

If McKinney does get the stoppage win over Dober on Saturday night, it would be a massive victory for him and one that sets him up to end the year in the top-10. His goal was to be a top-10 lightweight by year’s end and be the champ by next year which he says will still happen.

“This catapults me into the rankings and then we got another fun journey. Like I have told you, top-10 in the UFC before the year ends and we are taking the strap next year,” McKinney said.

Do you think Terrance McKinney will beat Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50?