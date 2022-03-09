Michael Bisping says he’d box Jake Paul if offered: “Two rounds, boom out cold!”

Michael Bisping is firmly in retirement, but that doesn’t stop him from having fun.

The former UFC middleweight champion retired following a loss to Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017. His retirement was brought on following issues with vision in one of his eyes. He would later reveal that he was essentially blind in one eye following a loss to Vitor Belfort in 2013.

It’s because of those vision issues that essentially mean the British icon won’t fight again. However, that doesn’t stop him from having a little bit of fun. Michael Bisping has notably had multiple back and forths on social media with Jake Paul.

He’s now clarified in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, that he would fight the YouTuber if offered. Bisping did joke around that the bout could only happen on an Indian reservation though.

“My body is good Ariel, don’t worry about me. I’m coming back, Jake Paul is gonna f*cking get it!”, Bisping said laughing. “If he wants to, I would. Stick me on an Indian reservation, two rounds. Boom, out cold!”

When asked if he’s serious about beating Paul, he answered, “Why wouldn’t I believe that? He’s not! [a tremendous boxer], you’re talking to The Count baby! I think I can beat him, I don’t know about two rounds.”

Michael Bisping joking about his interest in fighting Jake Paul is far from surprising. In 2021, the former UFC middleweight champion he was offered a fight with the YouTuber, but turned it down.

His turndown led to Tyron Woodley getting the opportunity, and fighting Paul twice last year. ‘The Problem Child’ won both of their bouts, with their December rematch being a knockout of the year candidate.

What do you think about Michael Bisping saying that he’d fight Jake Paul if the opportunity arose? Who would you pick in that boxing match? Sound off in the comments below!