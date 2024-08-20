Mackenzie Dern booked for December rematch against Amanda Ribas at UFC Tampa Bay
Mackenzie Dern is reportedly set to face off against Amanda Ribas in a rematch at UFC Tampa Bay later this year.
For the longest time, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas have been two of the most notable names in women’s mixed martial arts. From their fight styles to their personalities, they have become real fan favorites in recent years. Back in October 2019, they even squared off against one another. On that night in Tampa, Ribas won and brought an end to Dern’s unbeaten run in the sport.
Now, five years later, they’ll run it back in the exact same arena in Florida. The news was first reported by Ag. Fight as both individuals attempt to build some real momentum back up following a tough stretch of fights. For Dern, she defeated Loopy Godinez a few weeks back to end a two-bout losing streak. For Ribas, though, she fell short against Rose Namajunas in March and has been itching to get back in the cage ever since.
Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to see both women at their very best once again.
Dern and Ribas get ready for war
The current expectation is that this UFC Tampa Bay card will serve as the final show of the year for the promotion. As of this writing, however, it’s not clear as to whether or not this will be the main event. They are both credentialed fighters who have been in big spots in the past, but the company may well be planning something even bigger on December 14.
Who do you believe will walk away from this rematch as the winner – Mackenzie Dern or Amanda Ribas? Can you picture a scenario in which either of these women goes on to become world champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
