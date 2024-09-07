Pro fighters react after MMA legend Demetrious Johnson announces his retirement

By Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

Several pro fighters took to social media to congratulate MMA legend Demetrious Johnson on his retirement from combat sports.

ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson

Johnson (25-4-1 MMA) announced his retirement during the main card of Friday night’s ONE 168 event in Denver, Colorado.

‘Mighty Mouse’ laid down his ONE flyweight title belt in the center of the cage in front of the crowd and revealed that he was walking away from MMA. He was also inducted into the ONE Hall of Fame by CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Like I said last time, when I came here to Denver, Colorado, I told you guys that was potentially my last fight, and I was not lying,” Johnson said. “I am done. I am done competing in mixed martial arts, and I want to say thank you guys so much for giving me the opportunity.”

Demetrious Johnson had of course last competed in MMA at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver in May of 2023, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight.

The 38-year-old will be remembered as a warrior poet inside of the cage. In addition to his staggering list of accolades, which includes eleven defenses of the UFC flyweight title, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was simply a joy to watch inside of the Octagon.

He is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters of all time and put forth some of the greatest finishes in MMA history, particularly his armbar submission victory over Ray Borg at UFC 216 (see that here).

Immediately following his retirement announcement, several pro fighters took to social media to congratulate Demetrious Johnson on his amazing career:

MMA Journalist Aaron Bronsteter shared a list of Johnson’s career accomplishments which can be seen below:

Demetrious Johnson would later take to ‘X’ to thank all of his fans and peers for their kind words:

What was your favorite ‘Mighty Mouse’ moment?

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

