Daniel Cormier questions the intent behind Jorge Masvidal’s UFC comeback: “Do fans care?”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier questions whether or not Jorge Masvidal’s planned UFC comeback will bear the fruits of his labor.

Masvidal hasn’t fought in combat sports since a loss to Nate Diaz in the boxing ring earlier this year. He retired from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Since announcing his retirement, Masvidal has stayed busy in fighting as a promoter. His Gamebred promotions have been successful in their infancy.

But, Masvidal made headlines this week when he declared in multiple interviews that he intends to return to the UFC. He called out Michael Chandler as a potential opponent for his return as Chandler continues to wait for Conor McGregor.

Masvidal could be ready to return by year’s end if the UFC books him a fight. But, Cormier wonders if Masvidal is biting off more than he can chew at this point in his life.