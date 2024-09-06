Daniel Cormier questions the intent behind Jorge Masvidal’s UFC comeback: “Do fans care?”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier questions whether or not Jorge Masvidal’s planned UFC comeback will bear the fruits of his labor.
Masvidal hasn’t fought in combat sports since a loss to Nate Diaz in the boxing ring earlier this year. He retired from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.
Since announcing his retirement, Masvidal has stayed busy in fighting as a promoter. His Gamebred promotions have been successful in their infancy.
But, Masvidal made headlines this week when he declared in multiple interviews that he intends to return to the UFC. He called out Michael Chandler as a potential opponent for his return as Chandler continues to wait for Conor McGregor.
Masvidal could be ready to return by year’s end if the UFC books him a fight. But, Cormier wonders if Masvidal is biting off more than he can chew at this point in his life.
Daniel Cormier questions supply and demand behind Jorge Masvidal’s comeback
During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier reacted to Masvidal’s planned UFC return.
“Look at the names on his resume. At the end of the day, when you look at the career as a whole, it boils down to one year where Jorge Masvidal made you guys care,” Cormier said of Masvidal. “And it made him a star. But my question to you now is: Do you still care? Because that’s what he’s banking on…lost his last four MMA fights, and lost a boxing match. He said he’ll come back, starch somebody and the UFC would be begging him to fight for a championship…
“Do you care now? Like you did in 2019? Like you did when he was on that amazing run when he made himself from a guy that was a bit of a journeyman, into a main event attraction… he and Kamaru Usman sold a boatload of pay-per-views…in 2019 he did something I’ve never seen someone do in fighting before…to me, if Jorge Masvidal comes back, it has to be against someone that’s a fun fight…I’d watch him fight, absolutely, but my question is do you care? He’s 39 years old now. The best days seem to be behind him, lost four in a row,” Cormier continued. “In my regard, I believe with the work he was doing outside of the Octagon, his promotion seems to be doing well, and I was happy to see him walk away.”
Masvidal’s last MMA win came against Diaz for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. Since then, he’s suffered losses to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, and Burns.
