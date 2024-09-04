Belal Muhammad trolls Conor McGregor ahead of NFL season kickoff: “Don’t let it distract you…”
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is upping the ante in his ongoing jabs towards Conor McGregor amidst the Irish star’s indefinite Octagon absence.
Muhammad is enjoying the newfound limelight after earning the UFC welterweight title in July over Leon Edwards. He hasn’t slowed down in attacking some of his previous detractors, and jabbing some of the sport’s biggest names.
One of Muhammad’s recent targets is McGregor, who withdrew from his scheduled UFC comeback in June. As of this writing, a new date for his return has yet to be announced.
Muhammad, an avid American Football fan, used his platform to talk about the upcoming NFL season and link it to McGregor’s continued absence.
Belal Muhammad ramps up Conor McGregor attacks, Sean O’Malley responds
In a recent tweet, Muhammad used the upcoming NFL season to jab at McGregor.
I know everyone’s excited the NFL season starts tomorrow but don’t let it distract you from the fact that Conor mcgregor hasn’t won a fight In 4 years and he sucks https://t.co/lxx5bHDQJL
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2024
“I know everyone’s excited the NFL season starts tomorrow but don’t let it distract you from the fact that Conor McGregor hasn’t won a fight in 4 years and he sucks,” Muhammad tweeted Wednesday.
While McGregor hasn’t responded, as of this writing, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley agreed with Muhammad’s assessment.
True
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 4, 2024
“True,” O’Malley replied.
O’Malley and McGregor have also gone back and forth on social media in recent months.
Muhammad is expected to return to the Octagon, potentially by the end of the year, against a top welterweight contender. Shavkat Rakhmonov is the most likely option for his first title defense, although Kamaru Usman is also in the mix after recent banter.
McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s expected to face Michael Chandler upon his return, although other potential opponents have been floated around.
Muhammad remains active on social media after winning the title. While it’s unlikely a Muhammad vs. McGregor fight would ever happen, that hasn’t stopped the champ from throwing shots.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Conor McGregor UFC