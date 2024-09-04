Belal Muhammad trolls Conor McGregor ahead of NFL season kickoff: “Don’t let it distract you…”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is upping the ante in his ongoing jabs towards Conor McGregor amidst the Irish star’s indefinite Octagon absence.

Muhammad is enjoying the newfound limelight after earning the UFC welterweight title in July over Leon Edwards. He hasn’t slowed down in attacking some of his previous detractors, and jabbing some of the sport’s biggest names.

One of Muhammad’s recent targets is McGregor, who withdrew from his scheduled UFC comeback in June. As of this writing, a new date for his return has yet to be announced.

Muhammad, an avid American Football fan, used his platform to talk about the upcoming NFL season and link it to McGregor’s continued absence.