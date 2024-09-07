Rafael Fiziev teases incredible showdown against Dan Hooker

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has teased the idea of what would be a barnburner fight against Dan Hooker.

In the last couple of years, Dan Hooker has really turned his career around. He’s put together a nice string of victories and most recently, he was able to overcome Mateusz Gamrot in what proved to be quite the upset. Now, he’s looking ahead to a possible title run, which would’ve seemed insane to consider not so long ago.

Of course, he needs another big fight in order to get him there. A handful of ideas have been thrown around, including potential rematches against the likes of Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier. While the latter could be possible, it seems as if Chandler will continue to hold out for his Conor McGregor payday.

So, that leaves a handful of other names who could go up against ‘Hangman’. According to the aforementioned Rafael Fiziev, he should be the one to get the call.