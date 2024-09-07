Rafael Fiziev teases incredible showdown against Dan Hooker

By Harry Kettle - September 7, 2024

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has teased the idea of what would be a barnburner fight against Dan Hooker.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

In the last couple of years, Dan Hooker has really turned his career around. He’s put together a nice string of victories and most recently, he was able to overcome Mateusz Gamrot in what proved to be quite the upset. Now, he’s looking ahead to a possible title run, which would’ve seemed insane to consider not so long ago.

RELATED: Mateusz Gamrot breaks silence after UFC 305 loss to Dan Hooker: "It's easy to slip"

Of course, he needs another big fight in order to get him there. A handful of ideas have been thrown around, including potential rematches against the likes of Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier. While the latter could be possible, it seems as if Chandler will continue to hold out for his Conor McGregor payday.

So, that leaves a handful of other names who could go up against ‘Hangman’. According to the aforementioned Rafael Fiziev, he should be the one to get the call.

Fiziev wants Hooker

“If me and Mr. Tattoo @danthehangman step into the octagon, I guarantee it’ll be an easy Fight of the Year contender.”

While Fiziev won’t win any awards for nickname of the year, he does have a point here. There would be so much violence on display in a fight like this that it’s impossible to imagine anything other than an absolute barnburner. These two guys have a very specific style and if they live up to the hype, it would certainly be one to remember.

Would you be excited to see Dan Hooker and Rafael Fiziev square off inside the Octagon? If it did happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

