Pros react after Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Namajunas (13-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez back in July. ‘Thug’ had gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall prior to tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot this past March. That setback had snapped a nine-fight winning streak for ‘Cold Blooded’, who was looking to reenter title contention with a win this evening.

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton co-main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Rose Namajunas was able to get off to a strong start in the opening two rounds, utilizing her jab and footwork to keep Erin Blanchfield at distance. However, in round three ‘Cold Blooded’ was able to take the fight to the ground for the first time and began to swing the momentum in her favor. She eventually was able to find her range striking and utilized some good flurries and timely takedowns to edge out the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Blanchfield’ below:

Namajunas vs Blanchfield: Who ya got?!? 🤔👀 #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

If Rose stays with this jab, the overhand right will be there. #UFCEdmonton — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 3, 2024

10-9 Rose after R1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2024

Rose got some hidden strength frfr she’s always undersize too — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2024

20-18 Namajunas. Erin needs to get this fight to the ground in this round #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

Rose is on fire 🔥🔥 Blanchfield is getting cooked 🍳 @ufc #UFCEdmonton — Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) November 3, 2024

29-28 Namajunas. Erin needs to do exactly what she did in round three and be more active from top position #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

38-38. It’s all tied up. Who wants it more? #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

2-2? Or 3-1 Rose?! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 3, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Erin Blanchfield defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton:

Good call huge rose fan but Blanchfield pace was to much — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2024

I had rose winning rounds 1,2 and 3!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 3, 2024

