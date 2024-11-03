Pros react after Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton

By Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Namajunas (13-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez back in July. ‘Thug’ had gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall prior to tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot this past March. That setback had snapped a nine-fight winning streak for ‘Cold Blooded’, who was looking to reenter title contention with a win this evening.

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton co-main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Rose Namajunas was able to get off to a strong start in the opening two rounds, utilizing her jab and footwork to keep Erin Blanchfield at distance. However, in round three ‘Cold Blooded’ was able to take the fight to the ground for the first time and began to swing the momentum in her favor. She eventually was able to find her range striking and utilized some good flurries and timely takedowns to edge out the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Blanchfield’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Erin Blanchfield defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton:

Who would you like to see Erin Blanchfield fight next following her victory over Rose Namajunas this evening in Edmonton?

