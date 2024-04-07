Pros react after Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

By Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC Vegas 90, UFC, Pros react

Allen (24-5 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most previous being a submission victory over Paul Craig this past November. The last time ‘All In’ had tasted defeat was in December of 2021, when he was TKO’d by the aforementioned ‘Action Man’ at UFC Vegas 44.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (31-11 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since at January’s UFC 297 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. The 36-year-old had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, scoring wins over Rodolfo Vieira and Joaquin Buckley during that stretch.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main event proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Brendan Allen got off to a strong start in the opening five minutes, but Chris Curtis came back strong in round two. After two more rounds of very competitive action, most fans and fighters had the bout scored 2 rounds a piece headed into the fifth and final frame. In the final moments of the final round, ‘All In’ was able to hurt the leg of ‘The Action Man’ during a takedown and proceeded to close out the fight on top.

Official UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brendan Allen defeating Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90:

Who would you like to see Brendan Allen fight next following his split decision victory over Chris Curtis this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

