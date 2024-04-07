Pros react after Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.
Allen (24-5 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most previous being a submission victory over Paul Craig this past November. The last time ‘All In’ had tasted defeat was in December of 2021, when he was TKO’d by the aforementioned ‘Action Man’ at UFC Vegas 44.
Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (31-11 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since at January’s UFC 297 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. The 36-year-old had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, scoring wins over Rodolfo Vieira and Joaquin Buckley during that stretch.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main event proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Brendan Allen got off to a strong start in the opening five minutes, but Chris Curtis came back strong in round two. After two more rounds of very competitive action, most fans and fighters had the bout scored 2 rounds a piece headed into the fifth and final frame. In the final moments of the final round, ‘All In’ was able to hurt the leg of ‘The Action Man’ during a takedown and proceeded to close out the fight on top.
Official UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ below:
Action Man comin out to Diddy lol #UFCVegas90
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 7, 2024
Hey I'm with a buddy and I'm explaining to him why I mute my Twitter notifications because you guys are all such cunts!!! I wanna show him some comments so just be you lmao
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 7, 2024
Ohhh boyyy main event coming up
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024
Watching @WWE Wrestlemania tonight. Definitely getting in there at some point in my career.
— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) April 7, 2024
Man this fight hurts my heart!!! Both my brothers but Ik it’s going to be a banger!!!
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 7, 2024
But I got my boy @BrendanAllenMMA in this main event. #ufcvegas90
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 7, 2024
This is that moment where I wish soo much I was in that fight 😭
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024
Great round for both men, but I had that one for Curtis. 1-1 going into 3rd. #UFCVegas90
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 7, 2024
That was off the best rounds of the year!!!
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 7, 2024
This is a squabble #UFCVegas90
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 7, 2024
2-2
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024
Post-fight reactions to Brendan Allen defeating Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90:
Incredible work from @BrendanAllenMMA known this guy since he was a kid in the training room! You've evolved with the sport. Salute 🫡 #Louisiana
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 7, 2024
Don’t agree with it
But it’s ok I’ll see you soon
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024
I think they got that one wrong
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 7, 2024
You don’t get a title shot after a robbery
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 7, 2024
I had Curtis 3-2. If the true judging criteria is Damage those well times takedowns don’t mean anything.
— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) April 7, 2024
UFC "Curt we need you on a week notice"
ME "Curt you haven't really been training because you wanted to take time off for you new baby, just say no"
Curt goes and out strikes a guy coming off the couch with a week of training lmao! pic.twitter.com/hJKvDfMeRm
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 7, 2024
