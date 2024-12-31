Kevin Holland explains how he can knock out UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad: ‘I really honestly believe’

By Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Kevin Holland believes there’s a path for him to put the current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad to sleep.

Kevin Holland Belal Muhammad

Holland has competed at both welterweight and middleweight. He currently calls the 185-pound division his home. Despite being a middleweight at the moment, Holland admits that he believes Belal Muhammad would be an easier fight for him than the reigning 185-pound king Dricus du Plessis.

In fact, “Trailblazer” could see a scenario where he scores a knockout win over Muhammad.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD GOES OFF ON CONOR MCGREGOR OVER HIS ACTIONS AND HIS FUTURE

Kevin Holland Thinks He Can Knock Belal Muhammad Out

Appearing on the “Overdogs Podcast,” Kevin Holland was asked if the easier fight for him would be against Belal Muhammad or Dricus du Plessis. Holland was honest in his answer, and he isn’t lacking confidence in terms of how he’d fare against “Remember The Name” (via MMAJunkie).

“Easier fight, I have to say honestly, probably (is) Belal,” Holland said on the Overdogs Podcast. “People can say what they want to say about Du Plessis, his style is ugly, his style is this, his style is that. He is a gritty motherf*ker to fight, and it doesn’t matter what you’re doing that night, you’re going to have to deal with that grit. I like grit so, I’m fine with that. Belal, I really honestly believe (if) I shut down the takedown, Belal gets knocked the f*ck out.”

Holland is scheduled to take on former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder on January 18th. The bout will be featured on the UFC 311 card. It’ll be the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2025.

Having gone 1-3 in his last four outings, Holland is looking to score a win over a name that has been getting some buzz. Can the “Trailblazer” get back on track?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Kevin Holland UFC

Related

Tatiana Suarez

Tatiana Suarez is feeling confident heading into UFC 312 title fight

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov rates Islam Makhachev 4/5 after training session ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov rated Islam Makhachev at a 4/5 after a recent training session ahead of UFC 311.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry dismisses UFC welterweight rankings

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry has dismissed his current position in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reflects on his accomplishments in 2024 ahead of the new year

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken the time to reflect on his 2024 accomplishments ahead of the new year.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals wild plans for next year: "I want to be busy in 2025!"

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants to be very, very, very active next year.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka campaigns for third fight against Alex Pereira despite being 0-2: "Fight for my life"

Cole Shelton - December 30, 2024
Caio Borralho Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Caio Borralho shares theory on why he isn't fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

Caio Borralho wanted to share the Octagon with Israel Adesanya in early 2025, but he thinks he knows why that will have to wait.

Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Surging UFC contender once again calls out Leon Edwards following scintillating submission win

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

One rising UFC welterweight continues to knock on Leon Edwards’ door.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Luke Rockhold makes prediction for UFC 311 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill: 'He goes for the kill'

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold believes he knows who could have the edge in the upcoming light heavyweight battle between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.