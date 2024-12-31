Kevin Holland explains how he can knock out UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad: ‘I really honestly believe’

Kevin Holland Thinks He Can Knock Belal Muhammad Out

Appearing on the “Overdogs Podcast,” Kevin Holland was asked if the easier fight for him would be against Belal Muhammad or Dricus du Plessis. Holland was honest in his answer, and he isn’t lacking confidence in terms of how he’d fare against “Remember The Name” (via MMAJunkie).

“Easier fight, I have to say honestly, probably (is) Belal,” Holland said on the Overdogs Podcast. “People can say what they want to say about Du Plessis, his style is ugly, his style is this, his style is that. He is a gritty motherf*ker to fight, and it doesn’t matter what you’re doing that night, you’re going to have to deal with that grit. I like grit so, I’m fine with that. Belal, I really honestly believe (if) I shut down the takedown, Belal gets knocked the f*ck out.”

Holland is scheduled to take on former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder on January 18th. The bout will be featured on the UFC 311 card. It’ll be the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2025.

Having gone 1-3 in his last four outings, Holland is looking to score a win over a name that has been getting some buzz. Can the “Trailblazer” get back on track?