Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

By Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has said he would prefer a championship to money at this point in his mixed martial arts career.

Over the years, Dan Hooker has been an ever-present member of the UFC roster. He’s been involved in some absolute wars, and as we look ahead to his immediate future, it feels like he’s on the verge of another big opportunity.

Who knows, if he wins one more fight, he may well be given the honor of challenging for the UFC lightweight championship. Either way, Dan Hooker is the kind of guy who can’t be counted out of any fight – no matter how unlikely a victory may seem.

In a recent interview, Hooker spoke candidly about some of his preferences at this stage in his run.

Hooker wants title over money

“Who knew actually training for UFC fights is a great idea? These are things you learn,” Hooker said in an interview on Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel. “I understand what I did, and it’s just different stages in your career. Like, at that stage in my career [in 2020], I just wanted money, and [UFC] capitalized on that, and I sold my title shot.

“At the end of the day, that’s what it came down to,” Hooker added. “I just wanted money, then I got money, and I was like, ‘That’s not cool, I want a world title,’ and you can’t trade money for a world title.”

“I got money,” Hooker laughed when asked what changed in his mentality. “You have to constantly give yourself new goals. Obviously, early on, you want to be a UFC fighter, and then you become one, and you’re like, ‘This isn’t it.’ And then you want be a ranked UFC fighter, but you want more, and then you want to be a main event fighter. Then you win a main event, and you’re like, ‘This is shit as well, I want something else.’

“At the end of the day, chasing the goal is the extra fun part,” Hooker concluded. “It’s not sitting back and holding on to that goal. Once you do that, you’re trading order.”

