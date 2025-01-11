Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

UFC star Dan Hooker has said he would prefer a championship to money at this point in his mixed martial arts career.

Over the years, Dan Hooker has been an ever-present member of the UFC roster. He’s been involved in some absolute wars, and as we look ahead to his immediate future, it feels like he’s on the verge of another big opportunity.

RELATED: Dan Hooker doesn’t consider trash talk with Renato Moicano and Islam Makhachev to be ‘real beef’

Who knows, if he wins one more fight, he may well be given the honor of challenging for the UFC lightweight championship. Either way, Dan Hooker is the kind of guy who can’t be counted out of any fight – no matter how unlikely a victory may seem.

In a recent interview, Hooker spoke candidly about some of his preferences at this stage in his run.