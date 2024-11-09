UFC Vegas 100: ‘Magny vs. Prates’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates.

Magny (29-12 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales this past August. The 37-year-old veteran has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (20-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel KO over Jingliang Li this past August at UFC 305 (see that here).

UFC Vegas 100 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Gerald Meerschaert taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Meerschaert (37-17 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back submission victories over Bryan Barberena and Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to those victories, ‘GM3’ was coming off defeats at the hands of Andre Petroski and Joe Pyfer.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (17-2 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Sin City. The former two-division ONE FC Champion was most previously seen in action this past July, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev.

Tonight’s fight card was also supposed to feature a fight between Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns. Unfortunately, an injury forced ‘No Love’ to withdraw from the event last minute.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 100 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates –

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder –

135 lbs.: Cortavious Romious vs. Gaston Bolanos –

115 lbs.: Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson –

185 lbs.: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic – Abdul-Malik def. Todorovic via TKO (punches) at 2:44 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 100 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes – Gomes def. Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zach Scroggin – Zaleski dos Santos def. Scroggin via TKO (punches) at 1:15 of Round 1

COME FOR THE FINISH, STAY FOR THE CELLY 🕺 #UFCVEGAS100 pic.twitter.com/ctJxDdokhl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2024

170 lbs.: Charles Radtke vs. Matthew Semelsberger — Radtke def. Semelsberger via TKO (punches), at 0:51 of Round 1

Radtke finishes Semelsberger in under a minute #UFCVegas100 pic.twitter.com/0O0rWbEwQs — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) November 9, 2024

135 lbs.: Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear — Blackshear def. Stamann via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1 (4:19)

Back in the WIN column! 🥵 Da’Mon Blackshear gets the Rear Naked Choke in Round 1 [ #UFCVegas100 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/pt48LLYSHM — UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2024

185 lbs.: Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli — Gore def. Trocoli via submission (guillotine) at 1:23 of Round 1

He made QUICK work 🫨@GoreTresean locks the guillotine choke in Round 1 to win! [ #UFCVegas100 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/5c47F4WK90 — UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2024

135 lbs.: Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula — Mullins def. Sygula via TKO (punches) at 1:20 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates?