UFC Vegas 100: ‘Magny vs. Prates’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates.

UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, Neil Magny, Carlos Prates

Magny (29-12 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales this past August. The 37-year-old veteran has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (20-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel KO over Jingliang Li this past August at UFC 305 (see that here).

UFC Vegas 100 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Gerald Meerschaert taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Meerschaert (37-17 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back submission victories over Bryan Barberena and Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to those victories, ‘GM3’ was coming off defeats at the hands of Andre Petroski and Joe Pyfer.

Reinier de Ridder

Image via: @deriddermma on Instagram

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (17-2 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Sin City. The former two-division ONE FC Champion was most previously seen in action this past July, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev.

Tonight’s fight card was also supposed to feature a fight between Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns. Unfortunately, an injury forced ‘No Love’ to withdraw from the event last minute.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 100 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates –

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder –

135 lbs.: Cortavious Romious vs. Gaston Bolanos –

115 lbs.: Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson –

185 lbs.: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic – Abdul-Malik def. Todorovic via TKO (punches) at 2:44 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 100 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes – Gomes def. Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zach Scroggin – Zaleski dos Santos def. Scroggin via TKO (punches) at 1:15 of Round 1

170 lbs.: Charles Radtke vs. Matthew Semelsberger — Radtke def. Semelsberger via TKO (punches), at 0:51 of Round 1

135 lbs.: Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear — Blackshear def. Stamann via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1 (4:19)

185 lbs.: Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli — Gore def. Trocoli via submission (guillotine) at 1:23 of Round 1

135 lbs.: Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula — Mullins def. Sygula via TKO (punches) at 1:20 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates?

Related

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones is at risk of being stripped if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024
Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of UFC 309 return

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of his expected return at UFC 309 next weekend.

TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw claims the UFC “put like $6 million” into marketing Cody Garbrandt as the next Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has claimed that the promotion poured millions into marketing Cody Garbrandt as the next big thing.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot vows to retire UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko in future fight: "Stop making people wait!"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot is done waiting around to face Valentina Shevchenko.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones admits retirement decision will depend on his performance at UFC 309: "My goal is to make it look really easy"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones remains undecided on retirement.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler plans for busy 2025 with potential victory over Charles Oliveira: "Oldest lightweight UFC champion ever"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall predicts UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic: "Maybe he's going to surprise us"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Conor McGregor

UFC legend thinks Ilia Topuria is on pace to surpass Conor McGregor's stardom

Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024

One former UFC title challenger believes Ilia Topuria is on track to run past Conor McGregor in terms of stardom.

Max Holloway Alex Pereira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway explains why Alex Pereira inspires him ahead of lightweight move: "Let's mimic it"

Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024

Max Holloway has explained why he is taking inspiration from Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis confident he can KO Alex Pereira after watching Khalil Rountree find success at UFC 307: “I am going to catch you eventually”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

Dricus du Plessis believes he is capable of knocking out Alex Pereira after watching the latter’s victory over Khalil Rountree Jr.